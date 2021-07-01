Central control of DoorBird door stations and Panasonic TV with BAB TECHNOLOGIE
Smart Home Under One RoofSAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The APP MODULE from BAB TECHNOLOGIE spans different protocols to link a range of IoT components with more than 8,000 compatible KNX products from over 500 manufacturers. In conjunction with “DoorBird Connect” and “Panasonic Connect” smart home apps, the APP MODULE puts IP video door stations from DoorBird on your TV. Doorbell events and the camera image from the smart door intercom system are displayed on your Panasonic TV and can be controlled conveniently using the remote control.
“With the IoT Gateway APP MODULE and ‘DoorBird Connect’ smart home app, we are offering a unique solution for integrating DoorBird door stations in KNX systems. The ability to also combine all functions of the door intercoms with other apps installed on the ‘APP MODULE’ is what makes establishing a connection with NUKI Smart Locks, Panasonic TVs, multiroom systems, and many other IoT components possible,” says Stefan Mainka, responsible for Business Development at BAB TECHNOLOGIE.
Sascha Keller, CEO of Bird Home Automation Group, explains this new integration: “Our IP-based door stations have an open application programming interface (API) that allows them to be integrated in existing home automation systems of any manufacturer. BAB TECHNOLOGIE uses this function to make DoorBird compatible with Panasonic. The full potential of smart home solutions can now be more fully realized.”
About BAB Technologie
BAB TECHNOLOGIE develops and produces highly innovative, industry-leading visualization and automation solutions for smart buildings. A team of international software developers and engineers understands the challenges of modern building automation and develops products to overcome them. Based in Dortmund, Germany, the manufacturer networks building technology with smart end-devices and enables integrative control and automation from anywhere in the world. The simple and flexible integration of future IoT devices is at the forefront of its efforts.
About Bird Home Automation Group
The Bird Home Automation Group develops, produces and markets high-quality IP video door intercoms under the trademark “DoorBird” around the world. The company’s headquarters and production plant are located in Berlin, Germany, with a further office in San Francisco, USA. “DoorBird” stands for the combination of exclusive design with the most innovative IP technology in the field of door communication. The products are made from corrosion-resistant precious metals and manufactured in Germany according to the highest quality standards. For more information, visit www.doorbird.com.
Natalja Stseglova
Bird Home Automation
+49 30 12084962
email us here