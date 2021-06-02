Accessible Door Communication With DoorBird
DoorBird IP intercoms, equipped with the D2100E Accessibility module, make entrances in public buildings accessible for people with impaired hearing or vision.SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new DoorBird add-on module enables accessible door communication. Through acoustic and visual signals, DoorBird intercoms help people with impaired hearing or vision to enter buildings.
Accessible communication systems must simultaneously address two of the three senses – sight, hearing and touch. The so-called two-sense principle ensures that entrance areas are accessible and usable for people with sensory impairments without the help of third parties. To meet these requirements, Bird Home Automation developed the special "D2100E Accessibility” intercom module. The new module is integrated into DoorBird intercom systems and is used in particular in public buildings such as educational institutions, hospitals and retirement homes.
On the “Accessibility” module, the current status of a DoorBird door station is visualized with three pictograms: Call, talk and open door. In addition, the module has a hearing loop that can wirelessly transmit the audio signal from the intercom to the visitor's hearing aid. The visual display and induction loop make communication easier for people with hearing impairment and all hearing aid users. In addition, Braille can be added to the IP-based door intercoms so that the information is easy to feel. This also reduces the sensory barrier for people with visual impairments.
Existing IP video door stations of the D21x series can be retrofitted with the "DoorBird D2100E Accessibility” integration module. New door stations can be equipped with the additional module with just one click and ordered via the 3D configurator.
About Bird Home Automation Group
The Bird Home Automation Group develops, produces and markets high-quality IP video door intercoms under the trademark “DoorBird” around the world. The company’s headquarters and production plant are located in Berlin, Germany, with a further office in San Francisco, USA. “DoorBird” stands for the combination of exclusive design with the most innovative IP technology in the field of door communication. The products are made from corrosion-resistant precious metals and manufactured in Germany according to the highest quality standards. For more information, visit www.doorbird.com.
