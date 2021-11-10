UK-based industrial software company IAMTech welcomes UPM Biofuels to its turnaround community
UPM Biofuels chooses iPlanSTO software to support operationsSTOCKTON ON TEES, UNITED KINGDOM, November 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UK-based industrial software company IAMTech (Industrial Asset Management Technology) is delighted to welcome UPM Biofuels as the newest member of the iPlanSTO (IAMTech’s Turnaround Software) Community.
UPM Biofuels, based in Helsinki, Finland, is at the forefront of biofuels development, and is committed to developing solutions to ensure a sustainable future by producing innovative, advanced biofuels for transport and for petrochemical use.
Ross Coulman, CEO of IAMTech states.
“We look forward to supporting UPM Biofuels in their mission to provide a cleaner and healthier alternative to fossil-based fuels and contribute to reducing greenhouse gas emissions.”
About IAMTech
Based in Stockton-On-Tee in the United Kingdom, Cleveland Process Designs, trading as IAMTech (Industrial Asset Management Technology) was founded in 1973. From industrial plant model makers, fast forward 45+ years, today, the company is the world’s largest independent industrial software provider.
The company produce software products for Maintenance, Shutdowns, Turnarounds, Outages, Permits and Isolations, Asbestos Management, Thermal Radiation Modelling and Atmospheric Gas Dispersion Modelling. The development is based on decades of Chemical, EPC, Gas, Manufacturing, Mining, Oil, Power, Pharmaceutical industry software experience.
As a 3rd generation privately owned company, IAMTech are extremely proud of the fact they remain one of the last independent software vendors.
13 years ago, the company decided to disrupt the industrial software market. Unlike all their competitors, IAMTech chose to publish their pricing to try and change the industry’s mindset.
This principle enables all of their industrial customers to have equal products & service, at a less expensive, equal cost to all.
The company strives to continually build long - standing, transparent relationships with their customers, who they consider partners and ensure all of our partners receive the very best software, the best service, the best value.
Combining first-hand industry experience with an ever-growing number of partnerships with world-leading industrial organisations enables IAMTech to always understand the technology needs of industry, and act as a conduit to share best practices with all of its partners.
