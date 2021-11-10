IoT Expo Europe Returns To Amsterdam In Two Weeks
With technology being a fundamental part of any business, IoT Tech Expo will cover two days of exploring the latest developments, innovations and best practices within the Internet of Things.”AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, November 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Taking place on the 23rd-24th November, at the RAI, Amsterdam, the IoT Expo is set to bring together thousands of IT professionals from across the continent to explore the latest developments, innovations and best practices within the Internet of Things.
Running as part of TechEx Europe, the market-leading enterprise technology event, IoT Expo Europe is co-located with five other conferences within the fields of Blockchain, Cyber Security & Cloud, AI & Big Data, Digital Transformation and the virtual-only 5G Expo. The event will feature over 150 exhibitors and features leading speakers from the likes of KPN, Shell, Roche and Air Liquide.
Sophie Summerell, Head of Marketing, for TechEx says “With technology being a fundamental part of any business, IoT Tech Expo will cover two days of exploring the latest developments, innovations and best practices within the Internet of Things”.
Conference highlights include Nils Kappeyne of Shell who will present on “Data and the Democratisation of Digital in the Energy Industry.” Matt Hatton of Tranforma Insights will join Sarah Bodó and Doug McKnight of Dow who will take an industry approach, sharing their views on “Embracing the Digital Transformation Journey” in an unmissable Fireside Chat.
Tickets to attend TechEx Europe Expo are available for free, and include access to the 150+ exhibition stands across TechEx Europe, the official end of day 1 Networking Party and the Digital Transformation Week conference. Anyone interested in attending the premium on-site conference sessions can unlock a 30% discount on the normal ticket price, simply by selecting your pass type here and entering the code TECHEX30 at the checkout.
The expert speaker line-up includes senior representatives from Lloyds Banking Group, KPN, Shell, Boeing, Dow and Air Liquide.
With over 4,000 delegates expected to attend the event, the TechEx team have a clear COVID-19 entry policy to ensure the venue is COVID Secure. You can find out more about the entry policy and how the team are minimising risks here.
