NDOT Completes First Construction Season of SR 431-28 Tahoe Improvements; Two More Seasons Ahead

CARSON CITY, Nev. – On Nov. 5, the Nevada Department of Transportation and Q&D Construction completed the first season of a multi-year project to enhance the existing roadway and utility system along sections of State Routes 431 and 28 to help preserve pavement and protect Lake Tahoe.

This season, crews installed 57,000 linear feet of Intelligent Traffic Systems (ITS) underground conduit line along SR 431 from Mt. Rose summit to the SR 28 intersection; east of the SR 28 roundabout toward Crystal Bay; and west of the SR 28 roundabout to the Northwood/Southwood Boulevard intersection in Incline Village. The new ITS conduit will connect and power roadway cameras, road/weather information systems, traffic counters, traffic flow detectors, automated chain/snow tire control signage, and detection for runaway truck ramps. This also provides opportunity for early installation of future electrical and communications including fiber optic cables, and is part of a broader plan to make high-speed internet more accessible throughout Nevada. Drainage improvements, including a drop inlet and culvert, were also made at the SR 431 scenic overlook to help collect and transfer snow runoff that will help preserve the roadway.

“This project construction season was quite successful with the collaboration of the various emergency response agencies, local government representative, other construction projects, the business community and area residents,” said Bhupinder Sandhu, Resident Engineer, NDOT District II. “Numerous milestones were reached despite the unexpected closure due to the Caldor fire, as well as holiday weekend schedules for convenient public access during peak visitor season. Travel delays averaged less than 10 minutes. Communications outreach ensured stakeholders had information to help with their travel decisions and public comments received were overwhelmingly positive.”

Next season, May through October 2022, drivers should anticipate multiple work zones with single-lane flagger-controlled closures and up to 30-minute travel delays. Commercial vehicles with air brakes will be prohibited from traveling over Mt. Rose Summit during the work. Work for the 2022 construction season includes:

ITS conduit line installation – SR 28 from Nevada/California border to south in front of the casinos, and from the Northwood/Southwood Boulevard intersection in Incline Village to Ponderosa Ranch.

Repaving six miles of SR 28 - four inches of roadway asphalt will be removed and replaced.

Select roadway cross slopes will be reconstructed for enhanced roadway alignment and drainage.

Drainage and guardrail improvements will enhance roadside safety and water quality, ensuring additional stormwater treatment before reaching Lake Tahoe.

Enhanced sidewalks, sidewalk ramps and driveway accesses

An aging timber retaining wall on SR 28 approximately a half mile north of Memorial Point lookout will be reinforced with a soil nail wall.

Drainage improvements will be made where Marlette Creek crosses underneath SR 28, enhancing water quality and ensuring additional stormwater treatment before reaching Lake Tahoe.

SR 431 from SR 28 roundabout in Incline Village to Tahoe Rim Trailhead at Mt. Rose Summit: Repaving eight miles of SR 431- Three inches of roadway asphalt will be removed and replaced. Approximately three miles of new concrete barrier rail Select roadway shoulders will be reconstructed and flattened.



To receive the latest construction updates, visit inclinehighways.com, call (775) 560-0402 or e-mail inclinehighways@gmail.com. Drivers can also sign up for project alerts by texting INCLINE to (775) 242-9168.

As many as 10,000 drivers travel the highways every day.