Shaftsbury Barracks/ Negligent Operation and Excessive Speed

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B303210

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sergeant Seth Loomis

STATION: VSP - Shaftsbury

CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421

DATE/TIME: 11-9-21/ 2115 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: U.S. Route 7; MM: 18.6, Shaftsbury, Vermont.

VIOLATION: Careless and Negligent Operation and Excessive Speed.

ACCUSED: Steven M. Lopez

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Chicopee, Massachusetts

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 11-9-21, at approximately 2115 hours, Troopers from the Shaftsbury barracks were monitoring traffic along U.S. Route 7 in the town of Shaftsbury, VT. Troopers observed the defendants vehicle overtake another vehicle and continue at a high rate of speed, which was confirmed to be 129 miles per hour in a posted 55 mile per hour speed zone. Troopers conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and identified the operator as Lopez (39).

Lopez was issued a citation to appear in Bennington Superior Court - Criminal Division to answer to the charges of Careless and Negligent Operation and Excessive Speed. Lopez is scheduled to appear in court on January 17, 2022 at 0815 hours.

Lopez was also issued a Vermont Civil Violation Complaint for speeding, which totals $1,068.00 and carries 2 points.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: January 17, 2022/ 0815 hours.

COURT: Bennington Superior Court - Criminal Division

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Sergeant Seth Loomis

Patrol Commander

Vermont State Police

“B” Troop – Shaftsbury

96 Airport Road

Shaftsbury, VT 05262

PH: (802) 442-5421

FX: (802) 442- 3263

Email: seth.loomis@vermont.gov