Shaftsbury Barracks/ Negligent Operation and Excessive Speed
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B303210
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sergeant Seth Loomis
STATION: VSP - Shaftsbury
CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421
DATE/TIME: 11-9-21/ 2115 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: U.S. Route 7; MM: 18.6, Shaftsbury, Vermont.
VIOLATION: Careless and Negligent Operation and Excessive Speed.
ACCUSED: Steven M. Lopez
AGE: 39
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Chicopee, Massachusetts
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 11-9-21, at approximately 2115 hours, Troopers from the Shaftsbury barracks were monitoring traffic along U.S. Route 7 in the town of Shaftsbury, VT. Troopers observed the defendants vehicle overtake another vehicle and continue at a high rate of speed, which was confirmed to be 129 miles per hour in a posted 55 mile per hour speed zone. Troopers conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and identified the operator as Lopez (39).
Lopez was issued a citation to appear in Bennington Superior Court - Criminal Division to answer to the charges of Careless and Negligent Operation and Excessive Speed. Lopez is scheduled to appear in court on January 17, 2022 at 0815 hours.
Lopez was also issued a Vermont Civil Violation Complaint for speeding, which totals $1,068.00 and carries 2 points.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: January 17, 2022/ 0815 hours.
COURT: Bennington Superior Court - Criminal Division
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Sergeant Seth Loomis
Patrol Commander
Vermont State Police
“B” Troop – Shaftsbury
96 Airport Road
Shaftsbury, VT 05262
PH: (802) 442-5421
FX: (802) 442- 3263
Email: seth.loomis@vermont.gov