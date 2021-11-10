Submit Release
JOIN IN ON THE LAUGHTER AT THE 6TH ANNUAL NYC SHORT COMEDY FILM FESTIVAL IN TIMES SQUARE

Enjoy a fantastic day full of laughter and international shorts at this year’s NYC Short Comedy Film Festival on November 21st!

What makes you laugh? Opposing personalities, bad puns, witty insults, inappropriate bodily functions, silly babies, old people falling down stairs, cats doing people things - we're open to it all!”
— NYCSCFF
NEW YORK, NY, USA, November 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 6th annual NYC Short Comedy Film Festival (NYCSCFF) is proud to announce its upcoming run on November 21, 2021.

As a festival dedicated to showcasing both rising and established filmmakers and their work in the name of laughter, the NYC Short Comedy Film Festival has managed to make a name for itself in the heart of Times Square. In the past, the festival has screened short comedy films from all over the world including France, Japan, Russia, New Zealand, United Kingdom, and more.

While last year’s NYCSCFF went completely virtual and streamed on Twitch, this year’s festival will take place in person. Attendees must either have proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test taken within three days.

The one day event will take place at the Producer’s Club, the Theater District's landmark Off - Off Broadway playhouse in New York City. Attendees will be able to choose from four sessions that consist of either Sketch Comedies or Dramedy. All the films in every session are approximately 20 minutes or less. Each session is approximately one hour thirty minutes in length.

Tickets are $15 each and can be purchased on the official FilmFreeway page or at www.nycscff.com/tickets.

Dennis Cieri
NYC Short Comedy Film Festival
info@nycscff.com
