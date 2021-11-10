TLC Associates certified by the National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) as a Veteran-Owned Business

TLC Associates announced today that it has been certified by the National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) as a Veteran-Owned Business (VOB).

TLC Associates operates contact centers throughout the United States, Dominican Republic, India, and the Philippines. The Company was founded by Thomas L. Cardella, a proud military veteran. Since the company’s inception, there has been a focus on hiring military veterans and supporting charitable causes that support the military.

“As part of our goals to do more in our communities, we embarked on the journey to becoming a Certified Veteran-Owned Business (VOB). We are so proud to announce that TLC Associates has achieved this milestone and is now certified by the National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) as a Veteran-Owned Business (VOB), qualifying TLC Associates as a diverse supplier” commented Mr. Cardella.

The U.S. Department of Commerce defines a Supplier Diversity program as, "a proactive business program which encourages the use of minority-owned, women-owned, veteran-owned, LGBT-owned, service-disabled veteran-owned, historically underutilized business, and Small Business Administration-defined small business concerns as suppliers." This diversification helps organizations build more strategic relationships with suppliers and provides benefits in several areas, stretching from cost savings to talent management.

"We are thrilled to have been named a recipient of this distinguished honor,” commented Mr. Cardella. “The life lessons that serving in the military taught me have been key to my leadership style in each of my companies. These lessons have also been influential for other Veteran leaders and team members employed at TLC Associates, and a key to our success.”

As a certified Veteran Owned Business, TLC Associates has been added to the NVBDC Veteran Owner Certification System (VOCS) national database, where other VOBs and Corporations who place emphasis on using diverse suppliers can access.

About TLC Associates

TLC Associates offers a unique combination of experience and expertise in their ability to manage inbound and outbound customer experiences across a variety of industries. As a 100% employee-owned company, the Company is committed to delivering premium contact center services based on operational excellence and best-of-breed technologies by a team with a true passion for the industry. TLC Associates delivers solutions using a hands-on leadership approach that nets open, honest business relationships with clients and employees. This power to connect with clients, their customers, and TLC Associates team members sets the firm apart from the competition. For more information, visit www.tlcassociates.com.

About National Veteran Business Development Council

The National Veteran Business Development Council is the leading Veteran Owned Business Certification organization developed by Veterans, for Veterans. The purpose is to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for all size businesses ensuring that valid documentation exists of a Veterans status, ownership and operational control. For more information, visit www.nvbdc.org.