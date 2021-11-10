Altec Highlighting How Remote Workforces Can Work Efficiently by Going Paperless in AP & Beyond During DynamicsCON Conf
Visit our booth to learn how DocLink can help you eliminate paper and automate processes in every department while supporting business continuity
DocLink has been instrumental to customers as they navigate ongoing pandemic business challenges, allowing them to continue their operations with employees working from anywhere.”LAGUNA HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Altec, a leader in enterprise document management and process automation solutions, will be showcasing its DocLink solution tomorrow, November 11, during the DynamicsCON conference in Anaheim, CA.
— Peri Lynn Silkwood, Sales Director
Attendees are encouraged to visit the Altec table to learn how to extend the power of your Dynamics ERP where our DocLink experts will be on hand to answer questions about how to manage your business processes more efficiently. You can also schedule a product demo following the conference.
Peri Lynn Silkwood, Sales Director for Altec says, “DocLink has been instrumental to our customers as they navigate ongoing pandemic business challenges. For instance, DocLink significantly reduces invoice processing time in AP, can enable you to manage documents for your entire onboarding process in HR, allow the legal department to find any contract in seconds, and so much more. And DocLink’s inherent remote capabilities enable businesses to continue their operations seamlessly with employees working from anywhere. I encourage all attendees to visit me at our table to discover how to spend less time managing your data and gain improved efficiency, visibility and control in all aspects of your business.”
About DocLink
As a Certified for Microsoft Dynamics (CfMD) product, DocLink has achieved Microsoft Corporation’s highest standards for partner-developed software solutions. Delivering tight integration to Microsoft Dynamics ERP solutions, DocLink allows companies to digitally transform how their businesses operate by automating business processes and creating significant efficiencies. Taking everything digital results in a paperless and touchless environment that allows for faster approvals, less data entry and human errors, and overall time and cost savings.
About Altec
Altec’s document management and process automation solution DocLink helps companies connect their people, processes and data by automating tasks in accounts payable and beyond into other enterprise departments. DocLink enables companies to digitally transform their operation, improving productivity and ultimately saving companies significant time and money. Thousands of companies globally use DocLink on-premise, in the cloud or in hybrid environments. Altec enjoys strong, collaborative partnerships with ERP providers including Microsoft, Sage, Acumatica, AmTech, Key2Act, Epicor, and SAP B1. Learn more at www.altec-inc.com.
