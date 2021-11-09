Submit Release
Maryland State Police Arrest Cecil County Man On Child Pornography Charges

Maryland State Police News Release

(PORT DEPOSIT, MD) – A Cecil County man was arrested and charged Friday after a Maryland State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigation developed evidence supporting charges of distribution and possession of child pornography.

The suspect is identified as Eric Todd Dixon, 31, of Port Deposit, Maryland. Dixon is charged with 13 counts of possession of child pornography, altering physical evidence of a crime, providing false statements to police and obstructing and hindering a police investigation. He was transported to the Cecil County Detention Center, where he is being held without bond.

The Maryland State Police Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force initiated an investigation into the possession and distribution of child pornography online. The investigation led to the identification of the suspect and his residence in Cecil County.

After a detailed forensic analysis of the suspect’s electronic devices revealed multiple child pornography files. On Friday, the Maryland State Police (MSAT-Northern) arrested Dixon.

The Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit coordinates the Maryland Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. This is a combined law enforcement effort involving police departments across Maryland that is made possible in part due to grant funds provided by the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth and Victim Services and by a federal grant from the U.S. Department of Justice. Task force investigators focus on identifying those involved in child pornography via the Internet and other related crimes that victimize children.

       Eric Todd Dixon

###

CONTACT: Office of Media Communication, msp.media@maryland.gov

