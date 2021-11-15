Desert Essence’s Commitment to Sustainability Meets Consumer Demand for Green Gifts
Environmentally friendly stocking stuffers fit all budgets
Sustainability has been a cornerstone of Desert Essence's company mission since the beginning.”HAUPPAUGE, NY, USA, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Remember last year’s holiday trends and fads? Maybe not, but consumers’ commitment to healthy, sustainable, and eco-conscious products remains strong. A recent Amex Trendex survey(1) shows that health and wellness are key concerns for shoppers, and 64% of those surveyed are looking for gifts that are sustainable or minimize environmental impact. Desert Essence, a Certified B Corp, has built a loyal consumer following for its dedication to innovative personal care products that are sourced and manufactured according to strict sustainability and natural ingredient parameters.
— Christine Allmer, Senior Director of Marketing at Desert Essence
Certified B Corporations 'meet the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance, public transparency, and legal accountability to balance profit and purpose.'
“Sustainability has been a cornerstone of our company mission since the beginning,” says Christine Allmer, director of marketing for Desert Essence. “When we’re in the product development process, sustainability is at the top of our ‘non-negotiable’ list for ingredients, formulations, packaging, shipping…all the way to our point of purchase. Our retail partners know they can count on it, as do our customers,” she notes.
Stocking stuffers are a top holiday tradition for households in the U.S., for adults as much as for children. Desert Essence has parlayed its wide variety of soothing, nurturing natural personal care products into stocking stuffer sizes. Made in the US with globally sourced ingredients, and no fragrances or dyes, these favorites fit all budgets.
For those on the go, Coconut travel sizes are ideal stocking stuffers, and also make scent-sational holiday gifts when given together. The 1.5 oz. offerings include Coconut Shampoo, Coconut Conditioner, Coconut Hand & Body Lotion, and Coconut Body Wash. (SRP $6.99/set).
Minty fresh breath for holiday parties is a must. Tea Tree Oil & Neem Toothpaste in Wintergreen is a fluoride-free toothpaste formulated with Ayurvedic Neem and Eco-Harvest® Tea Tree Oil. It provides botanical care for teeth and gums, and freshens breath with the minty fresh taste of Wintergreen. (SRP $6.99).
Add a jar of these Cucumber Aloe Facial Cleansing Pads to someone’s stocking for fresh face holiday glamour. Hydrating and cooling, they are formulated with Cucumber, Aloe and pure Australian Eco-Harvest® Tea Tree Oil. Designed to help comfort, clarify, and revitalize — anytime, anywhere. Perfect for dry, irritated skin. (SRP $7.99).
The Blemish Touch Stick is just the thing to soothe blemishes, insect bites, and other minor skin irritations, and comes in a convenient rollerball that is perfect for stocking surprises. Made with pure Australian Tea Tree Oil, Chamomile and Lavender, this cleansing and soothing formula helps diminish imperfections while nourishing skin. (SRP $9.99).
Desert Essence's new Probiotic Hand Sanitizing Wipes are individually packaged, infused with Tea Tree Oil, and kill 99.9% of most common harmful germs with natural grain alcohol. Good bacteria are delivered courtesy of probiotic-packed Kefir, which helps nourish and condition the skin. (SRP $14.99/20 count box).
These and other pampering gifts for skin, hair, face, and dental care are available on the company web site, www.desertessence.com and in select national retail stores.
# # #
Desert Essence was founded in 1978 and is a leader in natural personal care. The company draws its inspiration and ingredients from the desert, “a model of pristine balance and sustainability, where limited resources, if used responsibly, offer the body and spirit untold benefits.” Using nutrient‐rich desert botanicals revered in native cultures for their healing properties, like Tea Tree, Jojoba, Aloe, and Argan Oils, Desert Essence’s body, skin, and hair care products work in harmony with the body to soothe, nurture, and restore. True to its principle, the company works to ensure that both its products and practices reflect the serious commitment it has made to the health of the planet. Desert Essence is a Certified B Corporation.
1 About.americanexpress.com. 2021. Amex Trendex: Consumers Embracing the Holiday Spirit and Welcoming Back Traditions Put on Hold Last Year. [online] [Accessed 8 November 2021].
Sarah Eykyn
Essenza Communications, Inc.
+1 205-239-6445
email us here
Beauty Expert Michelle Phillips Shares Desert Essence Skincare Essentials