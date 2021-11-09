Submit Release
New “Culture Ignited” Book Launched in Audio, Reveals How Companies Can Turn Crisis into Opportunity

Culture Ignited audiobook cover

Culture change strategist and author Jason Richmond

Jason Richmond’s Second Book Draws on COVID-19 Experience, Delivers Invaluable Guidance to Business Leaders on How to Strengthen Workplace Culture

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, USA, November 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ideal Outcomes announced today the release of the audio version of Culture Ignited: 5 Disciplines for Adaptive Leadership by Jason Richmond, the company’s President, CEO, and Chief Culture Officer.

Culture Ignited, a follow-up to Richmond’s previous book Culture Spark: 5 Steps to Ignite and Sustain Organizational Growth, delivers business leaders invaluable guidance showing how to maintain – and even strengthen – workplace culture during and after a crisis.

Writing in the context of COVID-19, Richmond outlines a step-by-step road map for navigating turbulence and unanticipated crises in the workplace. Drawing on his own experiences, those of other thought leaders and notable corporate leaders, as well as authoritative surveys, studies, and academic papers, Richmond details five core disciplines: ‘Inspire and communicate a shared purpose,’ ‘Build trust and authenticity,’ ‘Hone your performance management skills,’ ‘Build capability and develop your talent’ and ‘Create belonging through diversity and inclusion.’

Said Richmond, “Embrace and live these disciplines and you will forge a company culture that is not only resilient but also thrives in any crisis. Understanding and applying these disciplines will give you the confidence to handle any threat to your business and set you apart from the competition.”

The Culture Ignited audiobook is narrated by Michael Beck and Marie M. Williams

Richmond is an in-demand keynote speaker, widely recognized as a noted authority on helping companies build strong, sustained revenue growth by empowering their employees and developing energizing office cultures. Over the course of his career, he has assisted organizations ranging from startups to Fortune 100 companies. Culture Ignited is Richmond’s second book.

Culture Ignited is available for purchase on Amazon. The audiobook retails for $18.35. Paperback is $16.95 and eBook $9.95.

About Ideal Outcomes

Ideal Outcomes’ expert staff provides organizational development consulting, change implementation, talent management, coaching, diversity and inclusion and culture integration to business of all sizes, from Fortune 500 companies to startups – and everyone in-between.

Malcolm Nicholl
Balustrade Agency
+1 858-354-2262
malcolmjnicholl@msn.com

