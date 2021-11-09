St. Albans // DUI // DLS // Cond. of Release Violation

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A204484

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Mike Kamerling

STATION: St. ALbans

CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993

DATE/TIME: 11/09/21 @ 10:30 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: King Road, Bakersfield

VIOLATION: Operating Under the Influence of Alcohol (3rd or subsequent offense), Operating with a Criminally Suspended Driver’s License and Violation of Conditions of Release

ACCUSED: Peter M. Gagnon

AGE: 49

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bakersfield, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time Gagnon was pulled over for having an expired inspection on the 2006 Ford Truck he was operating. Upon speaking with Gagnon the trooper learned that his privilege to operate a motor vehicle was criminally suspended. After additional investigation Gagnon was arrested without incident for suspicion of operating under the influence of alcohol. Gagnon also had active court ordered conditions of release which prohibited him from operating a motor vehicle. He was transported to the St. Albans State Police Barracks where he was processed and later released.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/10/2021 @ 1300 hours

COURT: Franklin Superior Criminal Division