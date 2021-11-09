Submit Release
St. Albans // DUI // DLS // Cond. of Release Violation

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A204484

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Mike Kamerling                           

STATION: St. ALbans                    

CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 11/09/21 @ 10:30 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: King Road, Bakersfield

VIOLATION: Operating Under the Influence of Alcohol (3rd or subsequent offense), Operating with a Criminally Suspended Driver’s License and Violation of Conditions of Release

 

ACCUSED: Peter M. Gagnon                                             

AGE: 49

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bakersfield, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time Gagnon was pulled over for having an expired inspection on the 2006 Ford Truck he was operating. Upon speaking with Gagnon the trooper learned that his privilege to operate a motor vehicle was criminally suspended. After additional investigation Gagnon was arrested without incident for suspicion of operating under the influence of alcohol. Gagnon also had active court ordered conditions of release which prohibited him from operating a motor vehicle. He was transported to the St. Albans State Police Barracks where he was processed and later released.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/10/2021 @ 1300 hours           

COURT: Franklin Superior Criminal Division

