St. Albans // DUI // DLS // Cond. of Release Violation
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A204484
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Mike Kamerling
STATION: St. ALbans
CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993
DATE/TIME: 11/09/21 @ 10:30 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: King Road, Bakersfield
VIOLATION: Operating Under the Influence of Alcohol (3rd or subsequent offense), Operating with a Criminally Suspended Driver’s License and Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Peter M. Gagnon
AGE: 49
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bakersfield, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time Gagnon was pulled over for having an expired inspection on the 2006 Ford Truck he was operating. Upon speaking with Gagnon the trooper learned that his privilege to operate a motor vehicle was criminally suspended. After additional investigation Gagnon was arrested without incident for suspicion of operating under the influence of alcohol. Gagnon also had active court ordered conditions of release which prohibited him from operating a motor vehicle. He was transported to the St. Albans State Police Barracks where he was processed and later released.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/10/2021 @ 1300 hours
COURT: Franklin Superior Criminal Division