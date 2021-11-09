FDLE arrests Naples man for possession of child sexual abuse material
NAPLES, Fla. – FDLE agents, with assistance from Collier County Sheriff’s deputies, arrested Christopher William Cox, 47, of Naples, on 10 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material in violation of Florida Statute 827.071(5)(a), a third-degree felony. Due to the number of images and the sexual battery of children depicted in the images, each count is enhanced to a second-degree felony based on F.S. 775.0847(2). On October 19, agents with FDLE’s Fort Myers Regional Operations Center Cyber Squad served a search warrant at Cox’s residence and recovered several electronic devices, including Cox’s laptop computer. Forensic examinations of the computer uncovered numerous images and videos of children involved in sex acts. After securing an arrest warrant, agents arrested Cox near his residence yesterday. Cox was booked into the Collier County Jail on a no-bond status pending first appearance. The case will be prosecuted by Attorney General Ashley Moody’s Office of Statewide Prosecution. Please visit the FDLE website to review tips for keeping your children safe online at: https://www.secureflorida.org/SF/Family-Safety/BPParents.
For Further Information Contact: FDLE Office of Public Information (850) 410-7001