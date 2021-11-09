Actions taken at Iowa Transportation Commission Tuesday, November 9

AMES, Iowa – Nov. 9, 2021 – The Iowa Transportation Commission approved the following items during its meeting today in Ames.

Business meeting actions taken Tuesday, November 9

Order Number Title Action taken Presenter D-2022-32 Approve Minutes of the October 12, 2021, Commission Meeting Approved Danielle Madden, Commission assistant, 515-239-1919 MV-2022-33 Administrative Rules 761 IAC - 301 – Driver’s Privacy Protection Act - 4 – Public Records and Fair Information Practices - 415 – Driver’s Privacy Protection – Certificates of Title and Vehicle Registration - 610 – Release of Computerized Driver’s License and Nonoperator’s Identification Card Records - 611 – Driver’s Privacy Protection – Driver’s License and Nonoperator’s Identification Card Approved Melissa Gillett, director, Motor Vehicle Division, 515-237-3121 MV-2022-34 Administrative Rules 761 IAC - 511 – Special Permits for Operation and Movement of Vehicles and Loads of Excess Size and Weight Approved Melissa Gillett, director, Motor Vehicle Division, 515-237-3121 MV-2022-35 Administrative Rules 761 IAC - 601 – Application for License - 604 – License Examination Approved Melissa Gillett, director, Motor Vehicle Division, 515-237-3121 MV-2022-36 Administrative Rules 761 IAC - 634 – Driver Education Approved Melissa Gillett, director, Motor Vehicle Division, 515-237-3121 TD-2022-37 Revitalize Iowa’s Sound Economy (RISE) – Cumming Approved Craig Markley, director, Systems Planning Bureau, 515-239-1027 TD-2022-38 Revitalize Iowa’s Sound Economy (RISE) – Mount Pleasant Approved Craig Markley, director, Systems Planning Bureau, 515-239-1027 TD-2022-39 RISE Project Settlement – Ottumwa Approved Craig Markley, director, Systems Planning Bureau, 515-239-1027

The RISE program was established to promote economic development in Iowa through construction or improvement of roads and streets. Iowa cities and counties are eligible for funding in the form of a grant, loan, or combination thereof. Projects must involve construction or improvement of a public roadway. There are two RISE project types: 1) Immediate Opportunity, and 2) Local Development. More information is available at https://iowadot.gov/systems_planning/Grant-Programs/Revitalize-Iowas-Sound-Economy-RISE-Program.

Cumming: Up to $1,318,135 from the city share of the RISE Fund was approved for an Immediate Opportunity grant to assist in the widening of approximately 1,730 feet of Cumming Avenue and paving of 510 feet of 50th Street located on the west side of town. This project is necessary to provide improved access to the proposed site of Hy-Vee Warehouse, a distribution warehouse and office, to support the creation of 136 new full-time jobs and $135,329,534 in associated capital investment. This project is anticipated to be completed by August 2022.

Mount Pleasant: Up to $254,802 from the city share of the RISE Fund was approved for a Local Development grant to assist in paving of approximately 1,545 feet of Blue Grass Road located on the northeast side of town. This project is necessary to provide access to two lots totaling more than 44 acres for industrial purposes. This project is anticipated to be completed by December 2022.

