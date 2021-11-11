Provivi Names Teri Quinn Gray Chief Operating Officer
Provivi,® Inc., an emerging crop protection company using pheromones to protect crops from major damaging insects, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Teri Quinn Gray as Chief Operating Officer, a new position within the company effective immediately. Teri previously held the VP of Sustainability and Quality role and will continue reporting to Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Pedro Coelho.
— Pedro Coelho, Co-Founder and CEO
As Chief Operating Officer, Teri will manage Provivi’s business processes, foster company culture and vision, and oversee the translation of strategy to execution. In addition, Teri will diligently focus on attaining short and long-term financial and mission-critical operational goals in partnership with the leadership team.
“I am delighted to say Teri’s appointment comes on the heels of several internal advancements, and her position on the management team solidifies Provivi’s vast growth for 2021 and the years to come,” said Pedro Coelho, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer. “Given the appointments Provivi has made this year alone, the company is strategically poised to take operations to the next level in its continued global expansion.”
Teri joined Provivi back in March 2021, bringing with her over 20 years of leadership experience in technology. She has previously held leadership roles in global integration, regional technology services, and new product commercialization. Teri received her Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry from Jackson State University in Jackson, MS, and her Doctor of Philosophy degree in Analytical Chemistry from the University of Maryland College Park. She currently serves on the American Chemical Society (ACS) Board of Directors for District III, representing DC, MD, DE, NJ, and areas within PA, VA, and WV.
“This is an important time in Provivi’s trajectory, and I am honored to continue my journey with the team, building on our strong momentum in the AgTech sector,” said Teri. “Provivi’s mission, more invigorated than ever, is to further the adoption of safer farming practices with pheromone-based solutions that strive for the betterment of farmers’ lives, the environment, and consumer safety.”
About Provivi
Provivi is a groundbreaking science-based company creating scalable, safer insect control technology that will improve the quality of life for all humans and our world.
Provivi is developing a family of safe, effective, and economical pheromone-based mating disruption products, thereby offering an alternative technology as a new foundation for pest and resistance management in crop production. Provivi's patented production method enables a step-change in the cost of manufacturing pheromones, allowing the use of this proven tool in high-acreage crops such as corn, rice, and soy.
For more information about Provivi, please visit www.Provivi.com.
Ani Mikaelian
Provivi, Inc
