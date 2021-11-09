Maine’s The Telling Room Looking for Young Writers for New Anthology

The Telling Room, a Maine organization that creates writing and publishing programs to support and encourage young people in the art of writing and self-expression, is publishing Stepping Stones, a NEW book of creative writing by writers ages 6-11 or in grades K-5.

They are seeking stories and poems by young people—serious or silly, true or imagined—to include in this anthology. Writing must be submitted at tellingroom.org/enter by Sunday, November 28, 2021 at 7:59 pm to be considered for this new book. Stories and poems may be submitted by the writer, a parent/legal guardian, or an educator/librarian.

Questions? Please contact The Telling Room’s Publications Director Molly McGrath at molly@tellingroom.org or (207) 774-6064.