Submit Release
News Search

There were 831 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,489 in the last 365 days.

Maine’s The Telling Room Looking for Young Writers for New Anthology

The Telling Room, a Maine organization that creates writing and publishing programs to support and encourage young people in the art of writing and self-expression, is publishing Stepping Stones, a NEW book of creative writing by writers ages 6-11 or in grades K-5.

They are seeking stories and poems by young people—serious or silly, true or imagined—to include in this anthology. Writing must be submitted at  tellingroom.org/enter by Sunday, November 28, 2021 at 7:59 pm to be considered for this new book. Stories and poems may be submitted by the writer, a parent/legal guardian, or an educator/librarian.

ENTER WRITING HERE

Questions? Please contact The Telling Room’s Publications Director Molly McGrath at molly@tellingroom.org or (207) 774-6064.

Like this:

Like Loading...

You just read:

Maine’s The Telling Room Looking for Young Writers for New Anthology

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.