WEBINAR: Teacher Effectiveness for Language Learning (TELL) Framework

On December 7th at 3pm, the Maine Department of Education welcomes Dr. Thomas Sauer, Assistant Director of Resource Development at the National Foreign Language Center (NFLC) and Codirector of Professionals in Education Advancing Research and Language Learning (PEARLL), who will facilitate a free one-hour webinar on the Teacher Effectiveness for Language Learning (TELL) Framework, which outlines the core characteristics that world languages teachers exhibit.

What are the elements of an effective language teacher? While a solid foundation in subject matter content is clearly important for any teacher, research suggests that it is not so much what the teacher knows but what the teacher does in the classroom that maximizes student achievement. Many teachers look for a magic solution, but becoming an effective educator requires a clear definition. The TELL Framework has identified those characteristics and outlined simple processes teachers can complete in order to take charge of their professional growth.

Professional Learning Outcomes:

I can identify how the TELL Framework can help me identify my strengths as a teacher.

I can prioritize my professional growth goals and identify measurable outcomes that will serve as evidence of my growth.

I can use the resources provided by the TELL Project to outline a plan for professional growth.

Contact hours will be provided. Please register by December 2nd and contact April Perkins, World Languages & ESOL/Bilingual Programs Specialist, at april.perkins@maine.gov with any questions.