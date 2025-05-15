Submit Release
Register Now for the First Annual ‘Every Teacher a Leader’ Summit, Presented by the Teach Maine Center

The first annual ‘Every Teacher a Leader’ Summit will be held on July 30, 31, and August 1, 2025, at Colby College in Waterville. Modeled after past Elevating and Celebrating Effective Teachers and Teaching (ECET2) gatherings, the Summit will focus on teacher-led sessions, featuring outstanding Maine teachers presenting on:

  • Leading for Equity
  • Leading for Relationships
  • Leading for Innovation
  • Leading for Best Practices

Attendees will also enjoy networking opportunities, engaging entertainment, contact hours, and delicious meals throughout the event. Evening accommodations will be available in one of Colby College’s finest dorms for a comfortable and convenient stay. Additionally, there will be a few special surprises along the way to make this gathering truly memorable.

The Summit will have two arrival days: Wednesday, July 30 at 4 p.m. for those traveling a distance and Thursday, July 31 at 8:30 a.m. for those who live closer to Waterville. The conference concludes at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, August 1. 

The cost of the Summit is $45.You may register here. For further information, please contact Teach Maine Center administrator Karen MacDonald at  macdok235@gmail.com.

The Teach Maine Center is a statewide partnership that supports and advances a vibrant educator workforce in Maine, which ensures student achievement and success. The Center and its opportunities are administered by Educate Maine in partnership with the Maine Department of Education. To learn more about the Teach Maine Center, please visit: educatemaine.org/teach-maine-center.

