Maine State Police continue to investigate a death that occurred in Machias on Thursday, November 4, 2021. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of what sounded like gunshots near High street at approximately 12:24 a.m. on November 4, 2021. The sheriff’s department responded to the area but did not locate any people or vehicles that seemed suspicious. At approximately 7:52 a.m., a resident of High Street was leaving her home when she saw a deceased male on the lawn. The police were called and responded. The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit was called and continues to investigate the circumstances of the death. The victim is a 17 year old male from New York. The victim was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner where an autopsy was performed Friday, November 5, 2021. The death is being ruled as a homicide. The police are seeking the public’s help. If anyone has information pertaining to this situation or saw something in the vicinity of High street between midnight and 8 a.m. on November 4th, please contact the Maine State Police at 973-3700 and leave a message for lead detective, Det. Chad Lindsey. The State Police are being assisted by Machias Police Department, Washington County Sheriff’s Department, Maine Warden Service, MDEA and USBP. The Police do not believe there is an ongoing public safety concern.