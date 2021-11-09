CellCore’s Health Practitioner Conference Provided Education for Over 700 Participants
ECO Live Was Hosted in Downtown Boise, Idaho October 28th–30th
We care about the human being and the root cause … We are here for the love of seeing people get better.”MERIDIAN, IDAHO, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Throughout October 28th–30th, downtown Boise was flooded with healthcare practitioners from across the country who attended CellCore Biosciences’ health conference, ECO (Exponential Clinical Outcomes) Live. CellCore is a wellness company that provides health practitioners with products and education to support gut health, immune health, and detoxification.
— Janine Chasco, integrative health practitioner and ECO attendee
CellCore offers this educational conference one to two times per year for their partnering practitioners. About 400 in-person attendees and 300 virtual attendees — including acupuncturists, chiropractors, health coaches, medical doctors, naturopaths, and others — attended this three-day event where they learned about the latest, cutting-edge natural health technology.
Janine Chasco, integrative health practitioner and ECO attendee, says, “These practitioners that are at ECO are passionate about what we do. We care about the human being and the root cause … We are here for the love of seeing people get better.”
Dr. Jaban Moore, previous ECO speaker and holistic chiropractor, adds, “It’s like-minded people getting together that are all based on root cause medicine and getting to the bottom of things and giving people their lives back.”
More insight into this ECO event can be experienced through watching CellCore’s conference highlight video.
At this season’s ECO, CellCore co-founders Dr. Jay Davidson and Dr. Todd Watts enlightened the attendees on the latest foundational health information, leading to advice on how to create ‘exponential clinical outcomes’ for their patients. Other leading practitioners also took the stage, including Dr. Jess Peatross, Dr. Allan Lindsley, Dr. Rachaele Carver, Emily Morrow, and Dr. Nick Carruthers.
Intentionally disruptive topics filled the lectures at this conference. For example, Dr. Nick Carruthers spoke on the emerging emphasis on emotional clearing — how dealing with trauma, rewiring the brain, and aligning with your values is required to enable true healing.
At the event, CellCore announced four new products that will be released in the coming year. The next ECO will take place in August 2022. Learn more about CellCore on their website (https://cellcore.com/) and more about ECO here (https://eco.cellcore.com/).
Jessica Tidwell
CellCore Biosciences
jessica.tidwell@cellcore.com
ECO Live October 2021