NOTICE OF HEARING

To Be Held December 6, 2021
Contact: Reyn Norman (334) 241-4117

11/9/2021

Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held on the 6th day of December, 2021, at 10:30 A.M. CT, in the offices of the Alabama Department of Insurance, 201 Monroe Street, Suite 502, Montgomery, Alabama, 36104, to consider the proposed merger of ProAssurance Specialty Insurance Company, Inc., an Alabama stock insurance company, with and into Noetic Specialty Insurance Company, a Vermont stock insurance company, pursuant to Ala. Code § 27-27-45, and other pertinent provisions of the Alabama Insurance Code.

Anyone desiring to participate through video conferencing must submit a written request via electronic mail to Shawn.Stewart@insurance.alabama.gov not later than 3:00 PM CT on December 2, 2021.

