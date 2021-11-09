2 BR/2 BA Brick Home on .72+/- Acres Fronting Rt. 11 in Augusta County, VA Set for Auction by Nicholls Auction Marketing
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., announces the auction of a 2 bedroom 2 bath brick home with basement on .72+/- Acres fronting Route 11 in Verona, Virginia (Augusta County)”FREDERICKSBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., (www.nichollsauction.com) announces the auction of a 2 bedroom 2 bath brick home with basement on .72+/- Acres fronting Route 11 in Verona, Virginia (Augusta County) on Wednesday, December 1 according to John Nicholls, president of the company.
— John Nicholls
“We have been contracted by the Walton C. Thompson Living Trust to market and sell this property,” said Nicholls. “Take advantage of this rare opportunity to own or invest in a property that will be a present and or future investment and it will be sold at the price you bid.”
“The property is conveniently located only 1.5 miles from I-81, 3.9 miles from Mary Baldwin University, 6 miles from Staunton, 10.5 miles from Shenandoah Valley Airport and a short drive to Harrisonburg, VA,” said Tony Wilson, Nicholls Auction Marketing Group auction coordinator.
The auction’s date and time, address and property highlights follow below.
Wednesday, December 1 at 3 PM – 140 Lee Highway, Verona, VA 24482
.72 +/- acre parcel with 2 BR/2 BA brick home w/basement
• 2,432 +/- sf. (1.216 +/- sf. finished & 1,216 +/- sf. unfinished basement)
• Kitchen; living room w/fireplace; dining area; attic; full unfinished basement w/fireplace
• 90' +/- of frontage on Rt. 11 (Lee Hwy.) in Augusta County, VA
• Single car attached garage
• Asphalt driveway
• Detached one bay garage/work shop
• Public water & sewer
The real estate auction is open to the public. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation.
For more information, contact Tony Wilson (540-748-1359) or visit www.nichollsauction.com.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 50 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.
About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit www.nichollsauction.com or call 540-898-0971.
