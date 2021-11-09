Expert and author Durwood Zaelke addresses Climate Change Crisis In Recent New York Times Op-Ed
WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the World watches global leadership and climate change players assemble for the COP 26 Glasgow ClimateSummit, internationally renowned environmental hero and acclaimed author Durwood Zaelke has collaborated with colleagues Paul Bledsoe of the Progressive Policy Institute and Gabrielle Dreyfus of the Institute for Governance & Sustainable Development on a timely and important op-ed recently for The New York Times.
Zaelke, whose recent book Cut Super Climate Pollutants Now has become an important insight into issues regarding the climate of the planet, shares some of these important details in the recently published New York Times piece that includes underestimating “the pace of extreme, destabilizing climate change” and the vital importance of more global players to join The Methane Pact.
Durwood is able to provide an in-depth analysis regarding content covered within the recently published opinion piece, his book Cut Super Climate Pollutants Now (Co-written with Allen Miller and Stephen O. Andersen), and in regards to his work as president of the Institute for Governance & Sustainable Development.
