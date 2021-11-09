Hunter recipes: Smoked wild goose pho

Hailey Malepeai is a recipe contributor for Idaho Fish and Game, former restaurant manager, and runs a food blog.

As the days get shorter and colder, the menu again turns to soup season. One of our favorite dishes to order at a restaurant is Vietnamese pho (pronounced “fuh”), and using the leftovers from a smoked goose or duck provides the perfect base for this meal. After years of failing to replicate the flavor of restaurants, this recipe finally succeeds in providing the authentic flavor profile, and using smoked goose is a delicious variation that puts a wild-game-spin on this ultimate comfort food.

The recipe requires a few ingredients that you may not have readily available in your cupboard or fridge, but it is worth it. It's so good that even my 8-year-old daughter requests “goose soup” for her birthday meal, and the dish has been met with unending compliments from anyone who has tasted it.

The smoked goose recipe was provided in a previous Idaho Fish and Game blog and has an option for stovetop cooking or Instant Pot preparation.

Pho broth:

1 smoked wild goose carcass

3 star anise

4 cloves

1 cinnamon stick

1 tablespoon whole peppercorns

1 teaspoon coriander

1 teaspoon cardamom

1/3 cup fish sauce

2 tablespoon soy sauce

1 1/2 tablespoon brown sugar

1 inch knob ginger, grated

3 cloves garlic, smashed

1 onion, halved

2 carrots, diced into large chunks

2 celery sticks, diced into large chunks

1 fennel bulb, halved

1 bunch cilantro (uncut with stems)

This recipe can either be made in a large pot or in a pressure cooker, depending on how much time you have. This is a simpler version of pho because we don't roast the veggies, but the smoked goose helps give the broth a roasted flavor. If you have time you can give your veggies a roasted char under the broiler before boiling, but I promise you won't miss it! I also don't tie my spices in cheesecloth. If you have some and want to bundle your spices, this can save a little time in the straining process later. Otherwise, they will all strain out in the end.

Stovetop directions:

In a large pot with a secure lid, add all of the ingredients. Fill with water to cover the goose. Cover and simmer on low heat for at least five hours. I turn my broth on in the morning, let it simmer all day, and top it off with water as needed, maybe once or twice.

Instant Pot directions:

Place all ingredients into an Instant Pot. Fill the water to the max fill line. Secure the lid and set to high pressure for 50 minutes. If you're in a hurry, you can vent the steam. Otherwise, let the steam vent on its own.

Once you've achieved your ideal cook time with either method, remove the broth from the heat and let it cool. Carefully strain the liquid to remove all of the solids. Keep an eye out for the peppercorns and cloves. Season the broth with salt and pepper to taste. Shred the meat off the goose and reserve for later. Discard the carcass and veggies. Return the broth to the pot and reheat to serve. Enjoy!

In a separate pot, cook rice noodles according to the directions on the package.

To serve:

Add cooked rice noodles to a bowl of pho broth

Top with the following ingredients according to your preference: