3BR Home on the Golf Course in Lake of the Woods (Orange County, VA) set for Auction by Nicholls Auction Marketing Group
We have been contracted to market and sell this solid home with a great view of the 11th green off of the deck”FREDERICKSBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., (www.nichollsauction.com) announces the auction of a 3 bedroom 3 bath home on the golf course in amenity filled Lake of the Woods (Orange County VA) on Monday, October 6 according to John Nicholls, president of the company.
— John Nicholls
“We have been contracted to market and sell this solid home with a great view of the 11th green off of the deck. This property can be occupied immediately and modernized at the new owner's leisure,” said Nicholls. “Take advantage of this opportunity to Bid Your Price and Make it Yours!”
“The home is conveniently located off of Rt. 3 and only a short drive to Fredericksburg, Culpeper & Orange,” said Tony Wilson, Nicholls Auction Marketing Group auction coordinator.
“The auction’s date, address and highlights follow below,” noted Wilson.
Monday, December 6 – 3 PM -- 502 Birdie Rd., Locust Grove, VA 22508
3 BR/3 BA split foyer style home on .24 +/- acre lot fronting the 11th hole
• 1,728 +/- sf., w/eat-in kitchen (all appliances convey); living room; laundry/utility room; walk-out lower level
• 6'x10' front stoop; 10'x20' rear deck
• Gravel driveway; ADT security system
• Public water & sewer
• Lake of the Woods amenities include 24/7 security, golf course & club house, lakes, beaches, marina, camp ground, community center, equestrian center, fitness center, tennis & pickleball courts, pools, walking paths, and so much more!!
• For more highlights and details, visit www.nichollsauction.com.
The real estate auction is open to the public. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation.
For more information, call Tony Wilson at 540/748-1359 or visit www.nichollsauction.com.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 50 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.
# # #
About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit www.nichollsauction.com or call 540-898-0971.
Tony Wilson
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group
+1 540-748-1359
info@nichollsauction.com