Sea Mar Data Breach Exposes Patient Information: Murphy Law Firm Investigates Patients' Legal Claims
Murphy Law Firm Investigates on Behalf of the More than 650,000 Sea Mar Patients whose Confidential Information was Exposed to Cybercriminals.OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Murphy Law Firm announces its investigation into claims on behalf of patients whose information was compromised in the Sea Mar Community Health Centers ("Sea Mar") data breach. On June 24, 2021, Sea Mar was informed that certain data had been removed from its digital environment. It was later determined that between December 2020 and March 2021, unauthorized cybercriminals infiltrated Sea Mar's systems and had undetected access to files containing patient data. The forensic investigation concluded that the cybercriminals may have accessed and even copied highly confidential information of more than 650,000 patients, including:
- Names
- Dates of birth
- Social Security numbers
- Medical information
- Treatment information
- Insurance information
- Claims information
- Addresses
As a result of this data breach, these individuals’ personal information may be in the hands of cybercriminals who will place the information for sale on the dark web or who are using the information to perpetrate identity fraud.
If you received notice of the data breach or if you have determined that your personal information was compromised in the breach, please visit https://www.murphylegalfirm.com/cases/SeaMarDataBreach/ or email abm@murphylegalfirm.com to learn how to participate in a class action lawsuit. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages on behalf of all individuals who were affected by the data breach.
