Big Davinci Entertainment's Mulah Davinci jumps "Off the Porch" with Dirty Glove Bastard | Video Interview

Mulah Davinci jumps "Off the Porch" with Dirty Glove Bastard

Last week Dirty Glove Bastard linked with South Carolina artist Mulah Davinci for an exclusive “Off The Porch” interview

We talented in everything. From young to old....we just don't market ourselves right. We have the talent......that's what I'm grinding for, to open my city up.”
— Mulah Davinci - speaking on. his Georgetown SC roots
GEORGETOWN, SC, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ArtRevSol and Big Davinci Ent are excited to share the new and exclusive interview from Mulah Davinci.

Last week Dirty Glove Bastard linked with South Carolina artist Mulah Davinci for an exclusive “Off The Porch” interview.

During their sit down Mulah Davinci talked about life in Georgetown, South Carolina being the youngest of his siblings, jumping off the porch, learning not to have a small town mentality.

What inspired Mulah Davinci to start making music, his musical influences, and his thoughts on the rap game right now.

Mulah Davinci talks about investing in himself and the music scene in Georgetown. Mulah Davinci talks about the inspiration for his singles “Dream Chaser” and “I Can Tell”.

Mulah Davinci also discusses his upcoming project, his label Big Davinci Ent. and much more.

Follow Mulah Davinci on ALL streaming and social platforms now.

All Links : https://linktr.ee/mulahdavinci
Contact Info: bookmulah@gmail.com

Rap Juggernaut
Artist Revenue Solutions
+1 678-243-0244
email us here

