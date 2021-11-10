New Improved METCASE Instrument Enclosures Now Even More Customizable

Fully customizable UNIMET and UNIMET-PLUS instrument enclosures

UNIMET and UNIMET-PLUS instrument enclosures are now even more customizable.

UNIMET instrument enclosures

UNIMET features a single front bezel and fabricated case body. PCBs are fitted to the base panel.

UNIMET-PLUS instrument enclosures

UNIMET-PLUS features a front and rear bezel and fabricated case body. PCBs are fitted to slide-in guide rails or to the base panel.

METCASE’s popular UNIMET and UNIMET-PLUS instrument enclosures now feature new improved bezels making them even more customizable.

Our customers really appreciate the full range of customizing options on these enclosures.”
— Sean Bailey
BRIDGEVILLE, PENNSYLVANIA, USA, November 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- METCASE’s popular UNIMET and UNIMET-PLUS desktop and portable instrument enclosures now feature new improved bezels – enhancing their aesthetics and making them even more customisable.

Design engineers specify UNIMET enclosures and UNIMET-PLUS enclosures for a wide range of applications including medical devices, test and measurement, industrial control, peripherals and interfaces, switchboxes, communications and laboratory equipment.

The enclosures’ new bezels now comprise eight sections – four diecast corners, two horizontal and two vertical extrusions. This means UNIMET and UNIMET-PLUS can now be offered in custom heights as well as bespoke widths and depths. It makes them two of METCASE’s most customizable models.

The new corner castings also offer other benefits: they are cast from zinc which allows finer tolerances and an even better fit and paint finish.

On both enclosures, the new bezel is assembled to a fabricated aluminum main case with a removable U-shaped top. Both also feature a removable rear panel that is recessed to protect connectors and switches.

Other features common to both models include four non-slip rubber feet and the option to specify a bail arm. This indexable handle can be adjusted to the perfect viewing angle. Both enclosures are available as standard in a light gray (RAL 7035) and window gray (RAL 7040) color combination.

UNIMET has a single front bezel, and mounting pillars in the base for PCBs and chassis. UNIMET-PLUS has front and rear bezels; PCBs slide in and out on four snap-in polyamide guide rails for faster installation. Both models are available in six sizes: UNIMET, 9.05” x 7.48” x 1.96” to 13.77” x 10.23” x 5.90”; UNIMET-PLUS, 9.05” x 7.59” x 1.96” to 13.77” x 10.35” x 5.90”.

Accessories include front panel kits, a PCB mounting kit, PCB/panel fitting screws, PCB guide rails (UNIMET-PLUS only) and tilting/non-tilting case feet.

METCASE can supply both models fully customized. Services include custom sizes, custom front panels, CNC machining, fixings and inserts, painting and finishing, digital printing of legends and logos.

UMIMET-PLUS Instrument Enclosures

