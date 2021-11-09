A fundraising event on behalf of Hope for Haiti (HFH)

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, USA, November 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On November 14, 2021, a fundraiser titled A Toast to Hope Gala seeks to raise $10k on behalf of Hope for Haiti, the non-profit organization dedicated to improving the quality of life for the Haitian People. The event aims to bring greater awareness to the economic and physical devastation caused by the earthquake Haiti experienced on August 14, 2021. The fundraiser will commence at 3:00 pm EST at 26 Bridge Street, Brooklyn, NY, 11201 in the heart of DUMBO.

The organizers for A Toast to Hope Gala have collaborated with The Boies Law Firm, Campari, Appleton Estate Jamaican Rum, Clairin The Spirit of Haiti, Le Bon Pain Bakery, and Murray’s of Brooklyn. During the four-hour event, attendees will be treated to a catered open bar featuring Haitian-inspired cocktails and selective hor'derves served by Sugarcain Sisters Catering. Live entertainment includes world music artistes Riva Nyri Precil and Monvelyo Alexis, a duo better known as Bohio Music. The night will cap with a silent auction featuring six visual pieces curated by Art X Ayiti.

Natural disasters and humanitarian crises are recurring issues for Haiti. Organizations like Hope for Haiti have been on the front lines assisting the Haitian people for many years. Hope For Haiti understands the landscape and mounting concerns plaguing the country. For this reason, A Toast to Hope Gala is proud to raise funds on behalf of the organization. More importantly, we call on everyone to help us fight for the victims of Haiti’s 7.2 magnitude earthquake. Your involvement is critical to the success of our fundraising efforts. To purchase your ticket and attend the Hope for Haiti Gala, click SUPPORT, or get involved remotely by clicking DONATE.