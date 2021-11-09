2 BR/2 BA Home Near Downtown Lovettsville, VA (Loudoun County) set for Auction by Nicholls Auction Marketing Group
This desirable well maintained home is located only a short walk from downtown Lovettsville (retail & restaurants) and the new Town Square”FREDERICKSBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., (www.nichollsauction.com) announces the auction of a move-in ready well maintained 2 bedroom 2 bath home on a .22 +/- acre corner lot just a short walk from downtown Lovettsville & Town Square -- on Wednesday, December 8 at 11 AM according to John Nicholls, president of the company.
— Brian Damewood
“Celebrating a growing family, our sellers are upsizing and have contracted us to market and sell this wonderful well maintained Loudoun County home. Only a short walk to downtown Lovettsville and less than a mile from the Elementary School, this lovely home will make a perfect primary residence or investment property,” said Nicholls. “Make plans now to BID & BUY and Make it YOURS”
“This desirable well maintained home is located only a short walk from downtown Lovettsville (retail & restaurants) and the new Town Square,” said Brian Damewood, auction coordinator. “It is located near walking/biking/jogging trails, only .8 mile from Lovettsvile Elementary School, .9 mile from the Community Park, 2.5 miles from the Potomac River, 11 miles from Harpers Ferry, 15 miles from Leesburg, 17 miles from Charles Town, WV, 19 miles from Frederick, MD, and a short drive to NOVA & DC.”
11 Kirche Street, Lovettsville, VA, is a 1,260+/- sq. ft. (finished) 2 bedroom 2 bath home on a 0.22+/- corner lot.
The property’s features include:
• Eat-in kitchen w/granite countertops & oak cabinets (all appliances convey); den; living room; laundry room w/counter space; attic; crawl space
• Hardwood flooring
• Front porch & rear deck w/privacy screening; mature shrubs & trees
• Detached storage shed
• Pressure treated picket fencing w/4' & 8' gates in back yard; stone walkway from front porch to back yard; private back yard is ideal for entertaining & relaxing!!
• Heating: heat pump & electric baseboard on lower level; cooling: heat pump central AC (Trane XE1000 heat pump)
• Public water & sewer
The real estate auction is open to the public. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation.
For more information, call contact Brain Damewood (540-454-2326) or visit www.nichollsauction.com.
The auction is conducted in partnership with Damewood Auctioneers, Purcellville, VA, www.damewoodauctioneers.com.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 50 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.
# # #
About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit www.nichollsauction.com or call 540-898-0971.
Brain Damewood
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group
+1 540-454-2326
info@nichollsauction.com