POW/MIA Ceremony kits available for checkout

CASPER, Wyo. – The Wyoming Veterans Memorial Museum is proud to announce the availability of Prisoner of War/Missing in Action Ceremony kits. They allow community groups and organizations the opportunity to conduct a POW/MIA “Table” ceremony. The kits are part of the museum’s lending resource library.

The POW/MIA “Table” Ceremony is a poignant reminder of America’s missing service members. Each kit contains all of the required items, including a suggested script, for the solitary place setting version of the ceremony. Hosts will only need to provide a small table and chair.

Please call the VM at (307) 472-1857 for more information or to reserve one of the ceremony kits. The kits are shippable for potential host organizations outside Casper/Natrona County. These kits join the museum’s lending resource library, including World War I and World War II resource trunks containing period uniforms and equipment.