The Hitch Burger Grill Branches Out with Another Southern California Location

Owner Karina Suchánek celebrates the opening of her second Hitch Burger Location

The Sidewinder Jalapeño Burger

The Sidewinder Jalapeño Burger- A guest favorite

The Hitch Burger Grill announces a new location in Upland, California

The Hitch Burger is a place where I embraced my ambition to create a new menu for my customers, and where I learned that a market is never saturated if you have a great idea...”
— Karina Suchánek
UPLAND, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Hitch Burger Grill provides Southern California with an exemplary take on fast casual dining, one marked by an emphasis on fresh ingredients and a diverse menu. Next, the Hitch experience will be even more convenient as the restaurant prepares to open its second location. The new Hitch restaurant is coming to Upland, California January 2022, and hopes to offer nearby residents quality ingredients, attention to detail, and a good customer experience.

“This is really the next chapter in the incredible story that is Hitch Burger,” comments Chris Suchánek, who co-owns the restaurant with his wife Karina. Indeed, it was Karina whose passion for the restaurant industry led her to take a job as a cashier, work through the ranks, and eventually become a restaurateur in her own right. She and Chris developed Hitch based on their shared love of food and travel, as well as their belief that fast casual dining does not have to skimp on quality.

When asked about her Hitch Burger journey, Karina Suchánek remarks; "The Hitch Burger is a place where I embraced my ambition to create a new menu for my customers, and where I learned that a market is never saturated if you have a great idea, just find people who believe in your vision. It took me a long time to launch a brand but now that I have it I can’t wait to see what happens next!”

The new Hitch location is situated about a mile from Claremont Village, offering a convenient location with ample parking in a busy college town. It was carefully chosen for its proximity to the Pacific Electric biking and hiking trail as well as its bright, vibrant building, a perfect embodiment of Hitch’s warm, welcoming vibe. The team at Hitch Burger Upland is looking forward to serving you in January 2022!

More information about Hitch can be found at https://www.hitchburger.com/.

ABOUT:

The Hitch Burger Grill is a fast casual restaurant known for its emphasis on fresh ingredients. With two convenient locations, Hitch also provides delivery, takeout, and catering options. Learn more by visiting https://www.hitchburger.com/.

Christopher Suchánek
CASKS Restaurant Group
+1 909-395-3615
email us here

