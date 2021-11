November 9, 2021

ANNAPOLIS, MD – The Maryland Agricultural Commission will meet Wednesday, Nov. 10 at 9 a.m. via teleconference. The meeting agenda includes staff updates and commodity reports from each board member.

For more information, please contact Jessica O’Sullivan at jessica.osullivan@maryland.gov or (410) 841-5882.

# # #

