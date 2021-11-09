Commissioner Makin Awarded Distinguished Service Award from Maine School Board Association

Maine Education Commissioner Pender Makin was awarded the Maine School Boards Association (MSBA) Distinguished Service Award on October 29, 2021 at their annual conference held virtually this year.

“Thank you for your leadership during these difficult times,” MSBA wrote on their Facebook page showcasing the above picture of Commissioner Makin and her award.

A recent Bangor Daily News (BDN) article reported on the award of Commissioner Makin, Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah, and school nurses across Maine who were also presented with awards at the MSBA conference. The article stated:

Makin was praised by MSBA for changing the focus of the DOE from being a regulatory agency to one that supports school boards, administrators and teachers in their essential work. That support was critical when the COVID pandemic hit.

The commissioner was the voice at the table with the governor and other state leaders, weighing in on the most effective ways to keep students, teachers and administrators safe while teaching and learning continued. She was integral in helping public schools navigate the COVID health crisis, and she did it while showing great respect for the people in the field.

See the full BDN article here.

For more information about the Maine School Boards Association visit their website.