Elbit Systems of America, LLC establishing operations in Charleston County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Elbit Systems of America, LLC, a subsidiary of Elbit Systems Ltd., today announced plans to establish operations in Charleston County. The project will create approximately 300 new jobs.

Founded in 1983, Elbit Systems of America, LLC is a leading provider of high-performance products and system solutions focusing on the defense, homeland security, commercial aviation and medical instrumentation sectors.

Located at 9028 Palmetto Commerce Parkway in North Charleston, Elbit Systems of America, LLC’s new facility will increase the company’s manufacturing capacity and support future growth for new products.

The new facility is expected to be operational by fall 2022. Individuals interested in joining the Elbit Systems of America, LLC team should visit the company’s careers webpage.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to this project. Charleston County was also awarded a $700,000 Set-Aside grant to assist with costs related to this project.

QUOTES

“This is an exciting milestone for Elbit America, building on decades of investment and growth in the U.S. defense market. Establishing this facility is part of a strategy to increase Elbit’s engineering and manufacturing capabilities in the U.S. and contribute to strengthening America’s defense industrial base. We selected South Carolina due to its strong support for economic development, the availability of skilled workforce and the existence of a robust supply chain.” -Elbit Systems of America President & CEO Raanan Horowitz

“Elbit Systems of America, LLC’s decision to create approximately 300 jobs within South Carolina is a huge win for Charleston County and the entire state. This project is an example of what we are capable of as members of Team S.C. We are excited to welcome this company and look forward to supporting them for many years to come.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“South Carolina continues to show itself as extremely competitive for companies looking to set up new operations. Elbit Systems of America, LLC’s decision to locate its new facility in South Carolina is another sign that our state’s business-friendly climate, skilled workforce and exceptional market access are working to attract investments that create new jobs within our borders.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“Charleston County is fortunate to have Elbit Systems of America, LLC join the ranks of our growing innovative ecosystem. We work hard each day to make our community business-friendly, resulting in the attraction of private investment and the creation of new job opportunities for our citizens.” -Charleston County Council Chairman Teddie Pryor

“The Port of Charleston is the nation’s most productive and efficient port. Charleston’s globally-connected infrastructure, robust defense sector, established automotive supply chain and reputation as a talent magnet influenced the company’s decision to locate here to better serve its customers. Elbit Systems of America, LLC will be a tremendous asset to our thriving defense, automotive and advanced manufacturing clusters.” -Charleston Regional Development Alliance Board Chairman Mike Fuller