LIBN's Leadership in Law Honors Francine E. Love
Solo Practitioner Recognized For Contributions to the Legal Field and to the Community At Large
I realize what a gift I have every day being able to do work I enjoy for a client base I love serving. I am so glad to get to live my dream.”UNIONDALE, NY, USA, November 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A dynamic corporate attorney in Long Island, New York, has established a record-setting pace for accomplishments and recognition. In the legal profession and her community, Attorney Francine E. Love has won acclaim for her dedication to clients who admire and appreciate the work she does for them. In addition, an incredible work ethic, resolve to stay the course and remarkable skill have created the excellence that numerous commendations recognize.
Leading with Skill and Determination
A commitment to serve the community shows the dedication that characterizes Love Law Firm. Love inspires and motivates others to join in her philanthropic efforts with the same devotion that she gives her clients as a small business attorney. Recipient organizations and admirers show their appreciation and approval with awards and accolades.
Most recently, the Long Island Business News recognized her as a Leadership in Law Honoree in its Solo Practitioner category. In recognition of her far-reaching impact on the community, the award acknowledges recipients' outstanding achievements in addition to involvement in their profession. Support of the community and mentoring contribute to selection as well.
An almost inexhaustible source of enthusiasm and drive, Love devotes the same energy to civic projects as the intricate details of corporate law. Clients know to expect every element of starting a business or executing a contract to receive intense scrutiny, and the community has come to expect it as well. Love Law Firm’s record of generosity provides a positive impact on Long Island.
Promoting Opportunities for Women
Recognizing a need, she founded the Long Island Business Forum to promote women-owned businesses in New York. The networking and mastermind activities that it provides for a select group of highly motivated and successful female entrepreneurs inspire and reward members. Different silos prevent competition so that each member can feel safe while speaking openly and directly on issues. In addition, her membership on the board of the Long Island Chapter of Women in Insurance and Finance provides another chance to serve. The new nonprofit provides education, mentoring and networking opportunities.
Accepting Accolades from the Community
Experience and dedication attract attention from a knowledgeable and discerning public who appreciate the quality of work that Francine Love delivers. In two successive years, 2020 and 2021, she received an award for Best Corporate Law Firm and Best Business Formation Law Firm from the Readers' Rankings in the Long Island Business News. With determination to serve the community, she has the understanding that comes from personal experience as a woman-owned business, entrepreneur and startup. Swaay Magazine previously named her an "inspiring entrepreneur" for the leadership example she sets.
Sponsoring a Clothing Drive for Preemies
Love Law Firm consistently thinks of charitable causes that need support and designs concepts that provide it. For example, more than 30 families of premature babies at St. Francis Hospital's Special Care Unit received an adorable outfit and the warm wishes that went with them. As a small business attorney, Love has a keen sense of the needs of others. Clients note that her awareness of the often overlooked makes her more alert to challenges as business owners.
Promoting Christmas Giving
Sponsorship of families at Christmas has provided gifts that lift the holiday out of dreaded disappointment and into the joyous surprise of unexpected presents. While much of the charity work that the Love Law Firm provides remains unannounced and unnoticed publicly, the appreciation by its recipients provides the motivation to continue serving the needs of others. In addition, Love expresses gratitude for the law firm she had long dreamed of owning. "I realize what a gift I have every day being able to do work I enjoy for a client base I love serving. I am so glad to get to live my dream."
Providing Support Year-Round
Understanding the dilemma and stressful situations children in foster care experience helps inspire Love's outreach to a community that cannot speak for itself. Duffle bags can help establish a sense of self-worth for a young person trying to keep meager possessions together when assigned to a temporary home.
A second outreach to foster children benefited the Hope for Youth organization with duffle bags and backpacks that helped them look like everyone else at school.
Choosing a Small Business Attorney Who Cares
Francine E. Love focuses on helping clients who choose a role in life as a small-business owner, entrepreneur or startup. Enabling them to live their dreams by providing legal counsel that helps form, grow, protect and monetize their business inspires her to make the community better.
