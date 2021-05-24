Love Law Firm, PLLC Nominated As Best Corporate Law Firm by LIBN Readers Rankings For Second Year In A Row
Having won Best Corporate Law Firm in 2020, Love Law Firm, PLLC is delighted to be nominated again for 2021.
I spent the majority of my career working for companies on Wall Street. I started my law firm to bring that level of legal services to the companies on Main Street.”UNIONDALE, NEW YORK, USA, May 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Francine E. Love, Founder and Managing Attorney of Love Law Firm, PLLC, is very proud of recently being nominated as the Best Corporate Law Firm by the Long Island News' Readers Rankings. Having won the award in 2020, she was delighted to learn that her firm was being recognized once more. "I spent the majority of my career working for companies on Wall Street. I started my law firm to bring that level of legal services to the companies on Main Street."
— Francine E. Love, Esq.
The other nominees in the Best Corporate Law Firm are all larger, regional firms with dozens of attorneys in each. Love Law Firm stands apart as the only small law firm and the only female-owned firm among the nominees. Their clients tend to be the larger regional and national businesses that are based on Long Island or the New York metropolitan area. Love Law Firm's focus is on small business clients throughout Long Island, New York City and Upstate New York.
"Running a business can be hard. There are so many legal risks you need to watch out for and guard against. Our firm takes that load off our clients' shoulders. We provide strategic legal counsel to let them operate safely." Love Law Firm offers a special program called Concierge Law designed to take care of its small business clients. The focus is on providing a holistic legal response to the business enterprise and the entrepreneur running it.
In addition to providing counsel for on-going enterprises, Love Law Firm guides companies through mergers and acquisitions, and other exit strategies. Recently, the firm helped a client achieve a fifty percent higher sales price than was originally offered. By analyzing and understanding its client, Love Law Firm was able to negotiate with the counterpart and achieve the enhanced outcome. "This was a second generation family-owned business. It had a number of built-in competitive advantages that the buyer was going to be able to realize. Once we helped them understand the true value of what they were purchasing, the higher number came easily."
A recent review of the firm said, "Francine Love helped me execute the sale of my small business this year. She's a pleasure to work with, always responsive and had good counsel for properly setting up the sale. I felt very supported and she helped me get the best deal possible while respecting my desire to support the new owners. It was a very easy process and I couldn't have done it without her! I would happily recommend Love Law firm to anyone looking for legal counsel, especially small businesses."
The firm always welcomes new clients and encourages small business owners to reach out at www.lovelawfirmpllc.com.
Francine E. Love
LOVE LAW FIRM PLLC
+5166974828
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Francine E. Love discusses Love Law Firm, PLLC