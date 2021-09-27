LOVE LAW FIRM Wins Best Corporate Law Firm and Best Business Formation Law Firm Second Year in a Row
Business Attorney Francine E. Love sets a high standard of excellence in serving entrepreneurs, startups and small businesses.
I am so incredibly fortunate. I get to do something I love for clients I love serving.”UNIONDALE, NY, USA, September 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An amazing abundance of national and local approval puts Uniondale's Love Law Firm on track as the go-to choice of startups, entrepreneurs and small businesses. In a recent wave of support and recognition, business attorney Francine E. Love received an award of AV Preeminent from Martindale-Hubbell's attorney rating system. In addition, the prestigious organization presented her the Platinum Level - Client Champion award at the same time.

The Martindale-Hubbell Lawyer Rating System lets prospective clients learn what others think about a lawyer they consider hiring. As a window into what other attorneys think as well, it reveals the opinions of colleagues and opponents alike. Love Law Firm welcomes the intelligence that helps potential clients make informed decisions.
The highest possible rating that a firm can receive from the respected 135-year old ranking system recognizes outstanding professional excellence, skill and integrity. An award of AV Preeminent shows that Francine Love's peers place her at the pinnacle of performance. Her rank as a Platinum Level - Client Champion reflects the experience of previous clients who consider her guidance essential.
On the local scene, two more awards made August a standout month for Love Law Firm when it won them again for the second year in a row. As the only solo practice nominee and winner, Love won in two categories that matter the most to the clients she serves. Readers of the Long Island Business News named Love Law Firm Best Corporate Law Firm and Best Business Formation Law Firm in 2020 and 2021.
Winning in her categories as the only female nominee required going up against some of the area's largest and most well-known law firms with very talented attorneys. On receiving the news of her awards, Love said, "I am so incredibly fortunate. I get to do something I love for clients I love serving." Her clients respond to the insightful service she provides with high praise.
Online reviews show appreciation of her passionate and measured legal advice and her patient, articulate and kind approach as a business attorney. Clients of long-standing respect her strategic legal counsel and regard her as trustworthy and empathetic. Many identify with her experience as a startup owner herself who understands the challenges they face.
Love knows that a savvy small business corporate lawyer helps companies save money and avoid legal trouble by writing strong contracts. Her experience in crafting more than 100,000 commercial contracts contributes to her expertise in a range of legal issues. An ability to answer questions warmly and knowledgeably shows her determination to deliver value to her clients.
Love brings 24 years of experience on Wall Street to her business owners on Main Street. Owning her own law firm let her realize a life-long dream, one currently enjoying its sixth year. As the founder and managing attorney of Love Law Firm, she credits her award-winning success to personalized service that enhances her clients' experiences with her firm.
"We make sure that people know they matter to us and that they can trust us to take care of them," Love said. She respects the entrepreneur experience and loves to work with startups and small businesses of all kinds. With questions that take her to the heart of any situation, she gains an understanding of the concerns that matter the most to small business owners.
Love Law Firm's profile attracts a lot of recognition as it becomes widely known on Long Island and throughout New York State. "My practice focuses on business law," she says. "I serve a wide variety of clients, and I love working with new entrepreneurs." Francine E. Love's ability to listen to small business owners' challenges and always look out for their interests draws clients to her.
Any entrepreneur or small business owner who chooses to enjoy the personal level of attention that people do not usually associate with lawyers can find it at www.lovelawfirmpllc.com, Zoom, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.
