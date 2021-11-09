Submit Release
News Search

There were 810 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,629 in the last 365 days.

Maine State Police Detective to discuss the latest issues and dangers affecting children with their on-line activity 

From the desk of Shannon Moss, DPS PIO

On Wednesday, November 10, 2021, Detective Joe Royle from the Maine State Police Computer Crimes Unit will discuss current issues affecting children regarding Smartphones, Cyberbullying, Sexting and Sextortion, Gaming, Online Enticement, Live Streaming, Peer-to-Peer, and Social Media.

Detective Royle will be at Madison Junior High, 205 Main Street, Madison on Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. to speak with more than 200 students from both the junior high and Madison Area Memorial High School. The Detective will have a candid conversation with students about online safety to help students keep safe from potential dangers they are not immune from.

The evening before on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at 6:00 p.m. Detective Royle will hold a separate talk for parents at Madison Junior High. He will be discussing the current trends these issues present to children, how parents can identify them, some handy tips 'n' tricks, and how parents can approach these issues with their children to protect them online.  

You just read:

Maine State Police Detective to discuss the latest issues and dangers affecting children with their on-line activity 

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.