Maine State Police Detective to discuss the latest issues and dangers affecting children with their on-line activity 

From the desk of Shannon Moss, DPS PIO

On Wednesday, November 10, 2021, Detective Joe Royle from the Maine State Police Computer Crimes Unit will discuss current issues affecting children regarding Smartphones, Cyberbullying, Sexting and Sextortion, Gaming, Online Enticement, Live Streaming, Peer-to-Peer, and Social Media.

Detective Royle will be at Madison Junior High, 205 Main Street, Madison on Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. to speak with more than 200 students from both the junior high and Madison Area Memorial High School. The Detective will have a candid conversation with students about online safety to help students keep safe from potential dangers they are not immune from.

The evening before on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at 6:00 p.m. Detective Royle will hold a separate talk for parents at Madison Junior High. He will be discussing the current trends these issues present to children, how parents can identify them, some handy tips 'n' tricks, and how parents can approach these issues with their children to protect them online.