Algorithm Inc. Becomes a Platinum Partner of Epicor
Leading ERP Consultants for Manufacturing Industry Expanding Their Enterprise-level Cloud Solutions.
Adding Epicor’s Kinetic ERP rounds out our offerings by providing choices for those with industry-specific and unique demands.”DUBLIN, OH, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Algorithm Inc. is now partnered with Epicor Software Corporation, a global provider of industry-specific enterprise software to promote business growth. The platinum-level partnership was finalized for Algorithm during October 2021 to fully support and offer Kinetic, Epicor’s premium Manufacturing ERP. Both Epicor and Algorithm believe it is a great fit and a fortunate collaboration because this comes at a time when Epicor has made significant advancements to their modernized browser-based application with enhanced business insight and automation, Cloud acceleration and depth of industry intelligence. And Algorithm is beginning the next evolution of their company.
This fall, Algorithm stopped implementing and supporting legacy ERPs and is only looking to partner with innovative and modern businesses. Epicor is just that. “For the last two decades of service, we have grown relationships with wonderful manufacturing customers, many of whom are now on outdated systems. We aim to serve them by presenting the industries best solutions. Adding Epicor’s Kinetic ERP rounds out our offerings by providing choices for those with industry-specific and unique demands.” Mike Oswalt, President and Owner of Algorithm Inc.
Platinum partners are companies with a significant presence with Epicor and requires Algorithm to develop specialized Epicor practices for deploying hybrid Cloud solutions across multiple geographic areas and specialized industries. “We are very excited to have Algorithm as a partner, their expertise in the manufacturing space and high-levels of customer service make them a perfect fit for our Partner Community.” Brenda Nobleza, Sr. Director, Channel Sales & Operations for the Americas at Epicor.
About Algorithm, Inc.
Manufacturers value the deep industry and software knowledge of our experienced team of advisors, consultants, engineers, and business professionals, each with the highest-level partner certifications for Acumatica (Gold) and Epicor (Platinum). We are the algorithm, the winning approach combining best practices and documented implementation methodology for the planning and deployment of cloud services, the network and devices used to access them, improvement and customization services, and all the support needed to maximize our customers’ success and yours. Visit algorithminc.com for more information.
About Epicor
Epicor Software Corporation equips hard-working businesses with enterprise solutions that keep the world turning. For nearly 50 years, Epicor customers in the manufacturing, distribution, LBM, retail, and automotive industries have trusted Epicor to help them do business better. Epicor’s innovative solution sets are carefully curated to fit customer needs and built to respond flexibly to their fast-changing reality. With deep industry knowledge and experience, Epicor accelerates every customer’s ambition, whether to grow and transform, or simply become more productive and effective. Visit www.epicor.com for more information.
