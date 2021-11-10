Thousands of Enterprise Tech Professionals to attend the AI & Big Data Expo in Amsterdam in 2 weeks
Leading Artificial Intelligence conference to explore emerging AI strategies for 2022.
We're incredibly excited to be back in Amsterdam showcasing the next-generation of technologies and strategies from the world of artificial intelligence and big data.”AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, November 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Taking place on the 23rd-24th November, at the RAI, Amsterdam, the AI & Big Data Expo is set to bring together thousands of IT professionals from across the continent to discuss best practice approaches to Artificial Intelligence & Big Data.
— Sophie Summerell, Head of Marketing, for TechEx
Running alongside the AI and Big Data Expo Europe, the event consists of five further co-located conferences within the fields of Blockchain, Cyber Security & Cloud, IoT, Digital Transformation and the virtual-only 5G Expo. The event will feature over 150 exhibitors and features leading speakers from the likes of Philips, Nestle, Coca-Cola and ING.
Conference highlights include Georgio Mosis of Philips, who will explore “Responsible use of AI in Healthcare – Hybrid Intelligent systems”, Pratyush Sinha of Ahold Delhaize who will take part in the panel “Data analytics for intelligent decision making” and Surajit Basak of UPS who will take part in the virtual Live Panel presenting “The ones to watch – AI for the future.”
Tickets for Digital Transformation Week Europe are available for free, and include access to the 150+ exhibition stands across TechEx Europe, the official end of day 1 Networking Party and the Digital Transformation Week conference. Anyone interested in attending the premium on-site conference sessions can unlock a 30% discount, simply by selecting your pass type here and enter the code TECHEX30 at the checkout.
The expert speaker line-up includes:
• Georgio Mosis, Principal Scientist & Team lead Next Gen AI & Data | Philips
• Vaibhav Verdan, Analytics Leader, Global Advanced Analytics | AstraZeneca
• Carolina Pinart, AI Program Lead | Nestle
• Anwar Mirza, Data Strategy & Governance | FedEx Express
• Surajit Basak, Director of Information Technology | UPS
• Abdel Boazzati, Partnerships and Blockchain Lead EMEA/APAC | Coca-Cola
• Anil Panda, Data Scientist & ML Engineer - Risk & Pricing | ING
With over 4,000 delegates expected to attend the event, the TechEx team have a clear COVID-19 entry policy to ensure the venue is COVID Secure. You can find out more about the entry policy and how the team are minimising risks here. For anyone unable to attend in-person, there will also be a virtual version of the event on the 30th November – 1st December.
About TechEx Events Ltd
The TechEx Event portfolio is an international conference and expo world series showcasing cutting-edge tech innovation in enterprise with events in London, Amsterdam and Silicon Valley. Running for over six years, our co-located events strengths lie within our expert community.
We bring the heroes responsible for pushing game changing tech and strategy together, to craft relationships and creative solutions. Featuring real-life use cases and in-depth industry insights, the Event series delves into the AI, Big Data, Blockchain, Cyber Security, 5G, IoT and Edge Computing ecosystems.
