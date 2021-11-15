Santo Blockchain Labs Incorporates SantoPay®
Santo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SANP)
If Math is God’s Universal Language, Then Blockchain is his Commerce and Bitcoin his Currency”AVENTURA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Santo Blockchain Labs (OTC PINK: SANP) a vertically integrated blockchain and cryptocurrency development company with corporate subsidiaries in the Socialist Republic of Vietnam and the Republic of Panama, which manages, operates, and develops end-to-end "BaaS" Blockchain-as-a-Service, today announces the corporate legal entity in the Republic of Panama of SantoPay®. SantoPay® will be a crypto wallet, gateway payment service with crypto ATMs, crypto debt cards and point of sales systems for Latin America.
— Frank Yglesias-Bertheau
According to Allied Market Research, the global crypto ATM market is expected to reach $3.55 billion by 2030 and additionally according to Research Dive, the global payment gateway market is projected to garner $67.43 billion revenue by 2028, with Latin America being a huge potential market. SantoPay® will serve as a trailblazing and game changing crypto service platform, providing economic opportunities and development to markets historically underserved by major world financial institutions. SantoPay® is catered to the Latin American market, starting with the unique Spanish language-first approach to customer-technology interface. Furthermore, SantoPay® is created with the Latin American consumer in mind, focusing on ease of accessibility, convenience, and consumer confidence in decentralized banking and financial technology.
Frank Yglesias CEO of Santo stated; "With over 200 million people unbanked in Latin America, SantoPay® will be a key instrument to bring FinTech and DeFi services to these neglected communities in Latin America, additionally over 12% of Hispanics in the United States of America are also unbanked or unbankable, making remittance services extremely costly ."
ABOUT SANTO:
The Company is a vertically integrated blockchain and cryptocurrency development company with corporate subsidiaries in the Socialist Republic of Vietnam and the Republic of Panama, which manages, operates, and develops end-to-end "BaaS" Blockchain-as-a-Service. The company manages, operates, and develops end-to-end "BaaS" Blockchain-as-a-Service, similar to software-as-a-service, blockchain as a service lets businesses get applications up and running with minimal hassle. This allows higher agility and quicker blockchain adoption. Blockchain applications are becoming more and more desirable, but they can be challenging to set up for smaller businesses or organizations with limited IT resources. A blockchain-as-a- service provider can provide professional assistance in addition to their hosting services. Additionally, the Company develops solutions such as smart digital contracts, non-fungible tokens NFTs SKULLYS, digital to physical assets tokenization, eXetended reality, and IoT internet of things for everyday life.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this presentation are forward-looking statements. These statements relate to analyses and other information, which are based on forecasts of future results and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. These statements also relate to our future prospects, developments, and business strategies. These forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of terms and phrases such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "target," "will" and similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions. However, these words are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, and expectations reflected in or suggested by such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that we will achieve those plans, intentions, or expectations. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those that we expected or may prove unachievable.
The Company's business and prospects must be considered in light of the risks, expenses, and difficulties frequently encountered by companies working with new and rapidly evolving technologies such as blockchain. These risks include, but are not limited to, an inability to create a viable product and risks related to the issuance of tokens. The Company cannot assure you that it will succeed in addressing these risks, and our failure to do so could have a material adverse effect on our business, financial condition, results of operations, and prospects. There can be no assurance as to whether or when (if ever) the Company will achieve profitability or liquidity.
The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.
FRANJOSE YGLESIAS
Santo Mining Corp
3058040062 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other