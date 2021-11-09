Motorcycle Ohio Presents 'Saved by the Helmet Award' to Richard Thompson II of Garfield Heights, Ohio

For Immediate Release: November 8, 2021 (COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Motorcycle Ohio, a division of the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles, will present Richard Thompson II of Garfield Heights a “Saved by the Helmet” award. The award is given throughout the year to those who survive serious crashes while wearing a helmet. On May 19, 2021 Thompson was involved in a serious crash. He credits the use of his helmet for saving his life. Included in the presentation will be a certificate of recognition and a new replacement helmet. Motorcycle Ohio hopes that acknowledging riders who wear protective gear will help to promote and increase awareness of the life-saving value of motorcycle helmets. WHAT: Motorcycle Ohio “Saved by the Helmet” Award presentation WHO: Richard Thompson II, “Saved by the Helmet” Award recipient Michele Piko, State Program Coordinator, Motorcycle Ohio WHEN: Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. WHERE: Rock N Roll Harley-Davidson 4985 W 150th St Cleveland, OH 44135 BACKGROUND: For more than 30 years, Motorcycle Ohio has provided Ohio’s riders the opportunity to improve their skills and make the roadways safer for all motorists. The state has over 400,000 registered motorcycles, 600,000 endorsed riders, and issues 40,000 motorcycle permits per year. When combining those numbers, this makes Ohio the fifth largest state in the union in total ridership. Funded by motorcycle plate fees and class registrations, Motorcycle Ohio’s objectives is to provide affordable effective education programs to our stakeholders while promoting awareness to other road users. To learn more about Motorcycle Ohio please visit www.Motorcycle.ohio.gov. ###