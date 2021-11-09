Over 125 Employers, 7,500+ Jobs at the Amway Center November 19 in Orlando. Largest Diversity Job Fair in the Southeast
This year’s job fair will include over 125 employers, 7,500 + jobs, The event is free to all job seekers.
For job seekers looking for work in Orlando, there will not be a better time to find employment. Employers are changing pay structures, benefits, schedules, and so much more to hire now.”ORLANDO, FLORIDA, USA, November 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
— Roger Lear
OrlandoJobs.com will host the 13th annual Florida Blue, Florida Classic Diversity Job Fair at the Amway Center on November 19th, 2021, from 11 AM-3 PM. This year’s job fair will include over 125 employers, 7,500 + jobs, career education expert seminars, free professional headshots, and local community career resource partners. The event is free to all job seekers.
“As COVID winds down, Central Florida employers are desperate to hire and are hoping those looking for work are ready to get a great job,” states Roger Lear, President of OrlandoJobs.com. “For job seekers looking for work in Orlando, there will not be a better time to find employment. Employers are changing pay structures, benefits, schedules, and so much more so they can fill their open jobs.”
OrlandoJobs.com partners Florida Citrus Sports and the Florida Classic, and it is part of the weekend lineup that includes Battle of the Bands and Saturday’s football game between Florida A&M and Bethune Cookman University.
Over 7,500 jobs in all industries will be available with top Central Florida companies. Some of the 125 employers attending the event include Universal Orlando Resort, Celebration Restaurant Group, T-Mobile, Launch That, City of Orlando, Hilton Grand, Walt Disney World, OUC, Advent Health, FedEx, UCF, and Orlando Health.
“It’s go time for job seekers. I can’t stress that enough,” states Lear. “Job seekers have the opportunity to meet live recruiters, connect and find out about great jobs at companies they never even knew existed.”
The Diversity Job Fair also includes world-class career advice sessions with career experts, resume critiques, and professional headshots, all aimed to help job seekers find their purpose within serving this community. Information can be found at www.OrlandoJobs.com/jobfair. This event is free and open to the public with free parking in the GEICO Garage. Job seekers are strongly encouraged to register for the event ahead of time by uploading their resumes to the OrlandoJobs.com website.
# # #
OrlandoJobs.com, is the powerful, pre-eminent career platform in Central Florida, and the only digital job board optimized for mobile, on-the-go usage by jobseekers. With more than 100,000 visitors per month, and over 2,400 employers, there is no better place to find a job. The site was founded in 2005 by Roger Lear and Scott Kotroba and is the official employment website of the Great Orlando Society of Human Resources (www.GoSHRM.com). The OrlandoJobs.com and Great Job Spot Network proudly partner with and power the career centers on OrlandoWeekly.com, GOSHRM and WKMG Local 6 ClickOrlando.com.
Roger Lear
OrlandoJobs.com
+1 407645-4224
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter