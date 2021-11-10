Two weeks until the RAI, Amsterdam opens its doors for the Cyber Security & Cloud Expo Europe
Leading Cyber Security conference to explore emerging security strategies for 2022.
The Cyber Security & Cloud Expo tackles issues facing CISOs and security professionals today as we evolve out of the coronavirus pandemic. I believe this will be an incredibly insightful conference!”AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, November 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Two weeks until the RAI, Amsterdam opens its doors for the Cyber Security & Cloud Expo Europe
— Sophie Summerell, Head of Marketing, for TechEx
The TechEx World Series returns to the RAI Amsterdam this November for the Cyber Security & Cloud Expo Europe. The in-person event has a great speaker line-up and an equally exceptional exhibition that will not only create fantastic networking opportunities but also inspire innovation at the front line of the technology industry.
The event, taking place on the 23rd-24th November consists of six co-located conferences within the fields of Blockchain, AI & Big Data, Cyber Security & Cloud, IoT, Digital transformation and the virtual-only 5G Expo.
Leading speakers at the event include Ariel Lemelson of Booking.com who will detail the benefits of “Taking a modern approach to detection and response”, Bárbara Vieira of TomTom who will share her views on “A holistic approach to AppSec: Scaling up SSDLC” and Angelos Varthalitis of Transdev Netherlands who will present on “Security for business continuity.”
Key topics included at this year’s Cyber Security and Cloud Expo Include: Continuity, Ransomware, Detection & Response, Application Security, Digital Transformation, Security Strategy and Zero Trust.
There is a range of tickets available. The Free Expo pass includes access to the 150+ exhibition stands, the official end of day 1 Networking Party and the Digital Transformation Week conference which features speakers from the likes of IKEA, Just Eat and Philips at no extra cost.
The expert Cyber Security & Cloud Speaker line-up includes:
• Ariel Lemelson, Head of Cyber Detection & Response | Booking.com
• Bárbara Vieira, Principal Security Engineer | TomTom
• Ardie Kleijn, CISO | Transavia
• Angelos Varthalitis, CISO | Transdev Netherlands
• Brian Bruinhard, Sr. Information Risk Officer | ING
• Rens van Dongen, CISO | NEP The Netherlands
• Victoria van Roosmalen, CISO & DPO | Coosto
Anyone interested in attending the premium on-site conference sessions can unlock a 30% discount, simply by selecting your pass type here and enter the code TECHEX30 at the checkout.
With over 4,000 delegates expected to attend the event, the TechEx team have a clear COVID-19 entry policy to ensure the venue is COVID Secure. You can find out more about the entry policy and how the team is minimising risks here. For anyone unable to attend in-person, there will also be a virtual version of the event on the 30th November – 1st December.
