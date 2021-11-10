THE ABRAHAMIC BUSINESS CIRCLE PRESENT INVESTMENT SUMMIT 2021,

Investment Summit, The Abrahamic Business Circle Healthcare

"Investing in Smart Innovation of Healthcare"

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LET MONEY TALK is the theme of The Abrahamic Business Circle's Investment Summit 2021 that will be held on Wednesday, 8th of December, 2021, at TAJ, Dubai. The program starts at 10 am and ends at 6 pm and which followed by Post-networking Cocktail.

The Abrahamic Business Circle Investment Summit 2021, Let Money Talk brings you one of its panel groups of discussion, "Investing in Smart Innovation of Healthcare." Healthcare is a multi-trillion-dollar industry, and many investors have shifted their investment to healthcare from sectors that were hard-hit by the pandemic. More companies have developed diagnostic tools that are easy for consumers to use. Organizations across the healthcare sectors look for ways to improve health equity while defining and capturing the value they created.

The summit is the year-end gathering for Global Members to network, build and strengthen connections:

• Members from 56 countries around the globe

• Meet the 200++ Delegates and Investors

• Listen from 32++ Speakers and Panelist

• From 20++ Industries

• Investment Exchange of $675.2 Million

The dynamic panel group includes its moderator, Nousheen Mukhtar, CEO at Nousheen Mukhtar International; and panelists Aghiath Chbib, Co-Founder & COO at Telebionix Medtech USA; Dr. Maxim Saksonov, Vice-President at Anglo Center Israel; Matthias Daeschner, Director Bie at Come Middle East DMCC; Dr. Ben Hanson, CEO & CIO at Rivers International Management Services; and Dr. Pepper Stewart, Doctor of Osteopathy & Director at The Medical Suite.

Chaired by H.E. Dr.Dr. h.c. Raphael Nagel, The Abrahamic Business Circle, in support of Dubai Expo 2020, inspires people by showcasing the best of collaboration and innovation from around the world. The Investment Summit 2021, Let Money Talk is one of The Abrahamic Business Circle's initiatives with the aim of expanding the business network of its members and creating business opportunities while providing the continuing knowledge of which market to invest in.

H.E.Dr.Dr. h.c. RaphaNagel'sl’s vision is to bridge opportunities by steadfastly promoting Economic Diplomacy through business.

About The Abrahamic Business Circle:

The Abrahamic Business Circle promotes economic diplomacy through business founded and chaired by H.E. Dr.Dr.h.c. Raphael Nagel. The global networking group provides its members with a worldwide network of contacts to raise capital, buy and sell companies, locate potential investments, joint ventures, distribution channels, and new clients. The organization is an apolitical and areligious group.

