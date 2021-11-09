For Immediate Release:

November 9, 2021

Lack of Record Keeping in Village of Rome Results in over Thirty Findings in Audit

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s Office released the 2018-2020 Village of Rome (Adams County) financial audit. The audit included over 30 findings including multiple finding for recovery totaling $1,986 due to lack of documentation and payment of late fees.

Noncompliance/Finding for Recovery – Overpayment of Payroll Wages

Due to the lack of procedures in place to properly calculate wages and not having monitoring procedures in place for expenditures made, the Village incorrectly paid the fiscal officer in 2018. The Council approved pay rates in the minute records on January 28, 2018. The fiscal officer’s salary was set at $1,050 for the year. Carla Brown, Former Fiscal Officer, was paid $1,169 in 2018, resulting in an overpayment of $119.

A finding for recovery was issued against the Former Fiscal Officer, Carla Brown, in the amount of $119, in favor of the Village of Rome's General Fund.

Noncompliance/ Finding for Recovery – Not Proper Public Purpose

Due to insufficient policies and procedures, the Village incurred the following late fees and did not provide supporting documentation for the expenditures to determine whether they were for a proper public purpose:

The Village paid late fees in the amount of $307 from January 1, 2018 through December 31, 2019 due to not paying invoices in a timely manner.

The Village did not provide support to document proper public purpose for other expenditures totaling $600 from January 1, 2018 through December 31, 2019.

Prior Village Fiscal Officer Carla Brown received or collected the public money used to make the improper payments and is strictly liable for all public money received. A finding for recovery was issued against Carla Brown in the amount of $907 in favor of the Village of Rome funds with $716 allocated to the General Fund, $161 to the Sewer Project Fund, and $30 Sewer Fund.

Noncompliance/ Finding for Recovery – Not Proper Public Purchase

Due to insufficient policies and procedures, the Village did not provide supporting documentation for the following expenditures to determine whether these expenditures were for a proper public purpose:

$960 from January 1, 2020 through December 31, 2020. Village Mayor Linda Wolfe, who was performing the duties of a village fiscal officer, received or collected the public money used to make the improper payments.

A finding for recovery was issued against Linda Wolfe in the amount of $960 in favor of the Village of Rome General Fund.

Additionally, the Village’s audit included the following findings of noncompliance and internal control deficiency:

Noncompliance/ Internal Control Deficiency – Accounting Records/ Classified Financial Statements

Noncompliance/ Internal Control Deficiency – Proper Encumbering

Internal Control Deficiency – Management Oversight/ Segregation of Duties

Internal Control Deficiency – Bank Reconciliations

Noncompliance – State Withholdings

Noncompliance – Federal Withholdings

Internal Control Deficiency – Financial Reporting

Internal Control Deficiency – Disbursement Controls

Noncompliance/ Internal Control Deficiency – Report Filing

Noncompliance – Investment Education

Noncompliance – Ohio Pooled Collateral System Monitoring

Internal Control Deficiency – Political Activities Policy

Noncompliance – Bonds

Noncompliance – Public Records Policy

Noncompliance – Records Retention Schedule

Noncompliance – Public Records Training

Noncompliance – Records Commission

Noncompliance – Estimated Resources

Noncompliance – Appropriation Resolution

Noncompliance – Appropriations Exceed Estimated Resources

Noncompliance – Expenditures Exceed Appropriations

Internal Control Deficiency – Bidding Compliance

Internal Control Deficiency – Minute Records

Noncompliance – Fiscal Integrity Act

Noncompliance – Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Withholdings

Noncompliance – W-2 Forms

Internal Control Deficiency – Employee Master Files

Internal Control Deficiency –Sewer Receipts

Noncompliance – Timely Depositing

Internal Control Deficiency – Supporting Documentation

A full copy of this report is available online.

