Finding for Recovery of $1,338.96 Issued Against Former Scioto Township Fiscal Officer Over Fees and Penalties from Late Payments

COLUMBUS – A finding for recovery of $1,338.96 was issued Tuesday against the former fiscal officer for Scioto Township in Jackson County over fees and penalties from late payments.

The finding against Lissa Warrens was among more than three dozen issues identified in an audit report and accompanying management letter covering the township’s finances from Jan. 1, 2020, through Dec. 31, 2021.

The full report is available online at ohioauditor.gov/auditsearch/search.aspx.

Auditors determined Warrens failed to submit state payroll taxes and related reports on time, resulting in $678.41 in penalties and interest. She also failed to file, pay, and/or report pension system withholdings, resulting in $460.55 in late fees and penalties. An additional $200 late fee was paid by the township in 2020 due to a late debt payment.

“These charges would have been avoided had the funds been remitted by the required due dates,” auditors noted.

Warrens and her bonding company are jointly and severally liable for the finding for recovery.

