Audit Advisory for Thursday, July 10, 2025

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, July 10, 2025.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Ashland Ashland County Community Academy

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Athens Lee Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Trimble Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Belmont Belmont Harrison Juvenile District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Butler Butler County Transportation Improvement District

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Clermont Clermont County Public Library

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Union Township-City of Milford Joint Economic Development District III - 516 Old State Route 74

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Columbiana Columbiana County Metropolitan Housing Authority

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Coshocton Lafayette Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

FFR

Cuyahoga Regional Income Tax Agency

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit The Metrohealth Foundation

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

The MetroHealth System

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Defiance Farmer Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures City of Defiance

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Defiance County Family and Children First Council

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Erie Perkins Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Franklin Noble Academy-Columbus, Inc.

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Gahanna Convention and Visitors Bureau

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Horizon Science Academy - Columbus Middle School

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Columbus Baseball Team, Inc.

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Columbus Preparatory Academy

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Central Ohio Interoperable Radio System

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Gallia Village of City of Gallipolis

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Hamilton Orion Academy

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Community Improvement Corporation of Reading

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Hancock Village of McComb

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Harrison Bowerston School District Public Library

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Henry Freedom Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Highland Salem Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Jackson Community Improvement Corporation of Jackson County

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Lake City of Mentor

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Perry Joint Economic Development District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Licking Hartford Independent Agricultural Society

12/1/2022 TO 11/30/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Lucas Fallen Timbers Union Cemetery District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Winterfield Venture Academy

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Madison Range Township

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Mahoning The Unlimited Classroom

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Marion Claridon Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Mercer Midwest Employee Benefit Consortium

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Miami Northern Area Water Authority

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Monroe Seneca Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Montgomery City of Germantown

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Horizon Science Academy Dayton High School

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Morgan Village of Stockport

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit Noble Center Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Seneca Liberty Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Summit City of Green

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit City of Tallmadge

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Bath-Akron-Fairlawn Joint Economic Development District

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Copley - Akron Joint Economic Development District

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Coventry - Akron Joint Economic Development District

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Springfield - Akron Joint Economic Development District

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Trumbull Warren Trumbull County Public Library

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Van Wert Van Wert Area Schools Insurance Group

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Vinton Vinton Township

1/1/2019 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit FFR

Warren Turtlecreek Township Energy Special Improvement District, Inc.

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Washington Marietta/Belpre Health Department

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Audited as Part of Primary Government City of Marietta

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Wayne City of Wooster

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Wood Eastwood Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Wyandot Crane Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA



